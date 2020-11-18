Packers are underdogs this week for just second time in 2020

For just the second time in 10 games, the Green Bay Packers are betting underdogs.

According to current odds at BetMGM, the Indianapolis Colts are two-point favorites over the Packers in Week 11.

The Packers are 7-2 but coming off a narrow victory over the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field, while the Colts hammered the Tennessee Titans on the road on Thursday night and will be back at home with a few extra days of rest come Sunday.

The Packers had been a betting favorite in six straight games. However, Matt LaFleur’s team won on the road the last time they were underdogs this season, beating the New Orleans Saints as underdogs in Week 3.

The AFC South-leading Colts will present a strong challenge for the NFC North-leading Packers. Frank Reich’s team has a veteran quarterback, a strong offensive line and one of the NFL’s best defenses. The Colts are 6-2 as a betting favorite in 2020.

Overall, the Packers are 4-1 against the spread on the road this season, with an average win differential of 12 points away from Lambeau Field. The team’s lone loss on the road came as a slight favorite in Tampa Bay.

The Packers won three games as a road underdog last season (at Chicago, at Dallas, at Minnesota).

