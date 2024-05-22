Packers turn in best two rounds of the season at state golf tournament

May 22—MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County golf team shot a season-best 305 in each round of the two-day Class 7A state championship on Monday and Tuesday at Sunset Hills Country Club and took an 11th-place finish.

The Packers previous low round was a 308 shot in the Area 1 tournament on their home course at Sunset Country Club.

But sophomore Michael Hall turned in a 141, good for a tie for fifth place, and freshmen Reese Hood and Jacob Rowell each had a 155 to lead the Packers.

Peyton Collins, also a freshman, had 159.

Colquitt also got a 168 from Leighton Hood and a 169 from Dawson Lane. The two also are freshmen.

"We played great," said coach Andrew Eunice of his six-man team that included one sophomore and five freshmen.

"Reese Hood and Jake Rowell had their two best scores of the year."

Eunice called Lane "the definition of consistency."

Hall finished what Eunice characterized as "one of the best Packer seasons in our history.

"He is one of the best players in the state and is still getting better."

Milton High won its fourth straight state championship, shooting a 281-286 for a 567.

Lambert was four shots back at 571. North Gwinnett was third at 572 and tournament host Carrollton was fourth with a 575.

Lowndes was eighth with a 597.

Milton's Drew Sacia, a senior who has signed to play collegiately at Wisconsin, took low medalist honors after winning a playoff with North Gwinnett senior Rohan Gopaldas. Each shot a 134.

Golpaldas was seeking his second-straight individual state championship.

Sacia graduates as having been a member of four straight state championship teams.

Lambert's Wesley Hu and Milton's Aman Vantipalli tied for third at 140.

Hall and Carrollton freshman McKinnley Yarbrough tied for fifth at 141.

The Packers' 610 left them three shots out of 10th place, where Cherokee shot a 607.

Colquitt had played the Sunset Hills course on April 19-20 in the Trojans Invitational and turned in a 330-340 for a 670.

"It was a great accomplishment just to be here," Eunice said of what was the youngest team vying for a state championship. "All five freshmen improved and worked hard all year.

"We are looking forward to building for the future. I am proud of this team."