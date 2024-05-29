Packers' Tucker Kraft says his pectoral "popped right off the bone" while bench pressing

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is out of the offseason program with a torn pectoral muscle.

Kraft told SI.com that there was nothing unusual about his workout, but it had a terrible result: While he was finishing on the bench press, he suddenly felt his chest muscle tear.

“Just a regular lift,” Kraft said. “It was my last rep of the day on bench. Nothing crazy, not heavy weight. We were speed-benching and it just popped right off the bone.”

Kraft was a third-round pick last year and had a solid rookie season, playing in all 17 games and catching 31 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns. Kraft felt poised for a big second season before the injury hit.

“I’m just ready to take off in this league and establish myself as a football player, really. That’s where my frustration lies,” Kraft said.

He's hoping he'll be good to go before the season starts.