The Packers have had four quarterbacks at their mandatory minicamp, none of them named Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love, Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert are getting work in Rodgers’ stead.

Free agent quarterback Jake Dolegala has joined them as a tryout player, Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Patriots cut Dolegala on April 30 after they drafted Mac Jones.

Dolegala, 24, spent last season on the Patriots’ practice squad. He has never played a down in the regular season.

He signed a reserve/future contract with the Patriots in January.

Packers trying out Jake Dolegala originally appeared on Pro Football Talk