Packers trying to find balance between winning now and winning later

The defining aspect of the Green Bay Packers’ offseason might be the balance between doing what is necessary to build the best possible team in 2021 and protecting against pushing too much money into the future and creating salary cap hell in coming years.

It’s a tricky balance general manager Brian Gutekunst is tasked with finding over the next few months.

“I think the core of our football team is going to be really strong the next few years, and we want to give ourselves every chance to compete for championships within that time,” Gutekunst said Tuesday, via Packers.com.

The reward for getting it right could be immortalizing. The implications of getting it wrong could set back a franchise that prides itself on being a contender every year.

The temptation to do everything possible to win now must be strong.

The Packers are 26-6 in the regular season and have two NFC Championship Game appearances over the last two seasons. Aaron Rodgers is coming off an MVP season. This is a team in a great position to compete for a Super Bowl right now.

Gutekunst said he believes he has the ability to add a high-end free agent this month, and he’s certainly interested in keeping the core players from last year’s 13-3 team intact for 2021. Among his biggest decisions will be on running back Aaron Jones and center Corey Linsley, two unrestricted free agents.

The Packers have different levers to pull that can open up cap space and help the team go for it this season. They already restructured David Bakhtiari’s deal and released Rick Wagner and Christian Kirksey. Gutekunst confirmed he’s already reached out to a handful of veteran players about restructuring deals. Doing so with 2-3 more players, including Rodgers, could be all Gutekunst needs to do to operate actively this offseason.

But herein lies the danger. Restructuring deals would push money owed on the cap now into future years. The Packers already have a lot of cap dollars tied up in contracts for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Adding more could lead to a lot of hard decisions on good players next year and beyond. The cap in future years might be uncertain, but even 1-2 wrong moves could put the Packers into a major financial bind over the next few years.

The balance for the Packers is doing enough now to be a title contender in 2021 while not sacrificing the team’s ability to be competitive in 2022 and beyond. Some teams overlook the future complications and commit all available resources to win when they believe a title window is open. The Packers are far more conservative and have traditionally avoided going all in, choosing instead to remain financially responsible in hopes of having a chance to win every single year.

The salary cap restraints of the 2021 season are somewhat forcing Gutekunst’s hand. He’s stuck between two divergent paths, one that sees his roster fracture in the short term and one that sees the Packers’ financial future put into real jeopardy.

The Packers general manager must find the best path situated between the two radical options. This is a team that can win big now, and wants to win big later. Gutekunst will get a real chance to prove his mettle as a team-builder, both in the present and future, during a tactically difficult offseason.

