Have the Packers truly received no calls about Aaron Rodgers?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Rodgers
    Aaron Rodgers
    American football quarterback
  • Brian Gutekunst
    Player and coach of American football

Twice in recent days, Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst has made a comment about quarterback Aaron Rodgers that, given the players’ supersensitive nature, could potentially complicate ongoing efforts to lure him back to Green Bay. Last week, Gutekunst said he didn’t promise to trade Rodgers in 2022. This week, Gutekunst said he has received no trade calls for Rodgers.

On the surface, the latter claim makes sense. Unless and until Rodgers tells the Packers he wants out, there’s no reason for any interested teams to make a call.

That said, some teams may be searching sufficiently aggressively to make the call, even if Rodgers has yet to make the announcement. Indeed, Washington G.M. Martin Mayhew said Wednesday that they’ve called every team with a quarterback who may be available.

Surely, that includes the Packers. Especially after last year, when Washington admittedly missed the boat on Matthew Stafford, who became the subject of an inside-job trade from the Lions to the Rams. Any team looking to significantly upgrade at the position should be calling the Packers about Rodgers.

Regardless of whether calls are coming (and at least one call surely has come, from Washington), what’s gained by publicly saying no one has called? An executive with another team wondered aloud earlier today why Gutekunst keeps “poking” Rodgers.

Whether Gutekunst is doing it consciously, it’s happening. And when it comes to dealing with Rodgers, the situation can be as sensitive as defusing a time bomb. Recently, Gutekunst has been playing hopscotch in a minefield.

At a time when it seems as if Rodgers is warming to the idea of staying in Green Bay, comments like these could prevent the plane from landing. Whether it’s happening deliberately or not (and I’m not saying it is), all it takes is one remark to stick in Rodgers’s craw, and months of progress can evaporate faster than a thin puddle of tequila on a hot day.

Have the Packers truly received no calls about Aaron Rodgers? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Brian Gutekunst says Packers have not received any trade calls about Aaron Rodgers

    Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst says the Packers have not heard from a single team about a potential Aaron Rodgers trade. “Not at all,” Gutekunst said Tuesday. “Not at all. Not a single person.” If that’s true it would be surprising, although it’s possible that teams are waiting until Rodgers signals publicly what his intentions [more]

  • Packers still waiting on decision from QB Aaron Rodgers

    No new updates, but the Packers are hopeful a decision on Aaron Rodgers' future will arrive well before the start of the new league year on March 16.

  • Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers played a “significant role” in Tom Clements’ return

    The first sign that Aaron Rodgers was leaning toward a return to the Packers came when the team announced Tom Clements as their quarterbacks coach on Feb. 18. The quarterback and Clements previously worked together in Green Bay from 2006-16. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers played a “significant role” in Clements [more]

  • Hand-size hysteria is no reason to downgrade top NFL draft QB prospect Kenny Pickett | Opinion

    The poking and prodding of the NFL scouting combine can create some absurd moments, including the hubbub over top QB Kenny Pickett's hand size.

  • Patriots 2022 offseason: Calvin Ridley headlines potential WR trade targets

    The Patriots should look to get QB Mac Jones some new weapons for 2022. Here's a look at a few talented wide receivers they could target on the trade market this offseason.

  • MLB Lockout: A Primer on Potential Legal Fallout

    With MLB canceling the first two series of the 2022 regular season, the lockout has entered a new and more contentious stage. Sportico’s legal expert answers key questions on how the lockout could wind up in court. Can MLBPA or players sue MLB over the lockout? No, neither the players association nor individual […]

  • Packers deny they have had Aaron Rodgers trade offers as Broncos hunt for QB

    Quarterback’s future is in doubt going into offseasonDenver Broncos have been linked with move for QB Many believe Aaron Rodgers has already played his final game for Green Bay. Photograph: Mark Hoffman/USA Today Sports The Green Bay Packers say they have not received any trade offers for Aaron Rodgers despite speculation the quarterback may move on from the team this offseason. The 38-year-old won his second straight MVP this year but the Packers once again fell short of the Super Bowl. Rodgers

  • Panthers will let Cam Newton know ‘where he stands’ before free agency

    Unlike they did in their divorce from 2020, the Panthers are handling their impending decision on Cam Newton with a bit more respect this time around.

  • GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Wisconsin

    MADISON, Wis. — Purdue's Big Ten title hopes went by the wayside in gutting fashion Tuesday night, as the Boilermakers' fell 70-67 at No. 10 Wisconsin on Chucky Hepburn's banked-in buzzer-beater.Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Sasha Stefanovic met with the media to discuss the loss.

  • Deep Dive: Spring football practice No. 1

    Join Brian Neubert and Alan Karpick on this Thursday, March 3 at the Boiler Up Bar for Thursday Night LIVE Krockover Photography I take a look at the first spring football practice, offering observations and analysis to give you perspective.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Cardinals land wideout in new Mel Kiper mock draft

    How would Chris Olave look on the field with DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore?

  • Stadium headache makes Roman Abramovich's Chelsea a seriously tough sell

    By the spring of 2018, the plans were ready, permission had been granted, and the outstanding legal objections had been settled but just as work was to begin on what would be the most expensive stadium built in the history of British sport, Roman Abramovich pulled the plug.

  • Report: RBs coach Bobby Turner departing 49ers coaching staff

    Apparently, there’s been more shuffling on the 49ers’ offensive coaching staff. According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, running backs coach Bobby Turner is stepping away from the franchise. But, Maiocco adds, there is no indication that Turner, 72, is retiring. The 49ers have yet to comment on Turner’s status with the franchise. San Francisco did [more]

  • GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue co-DC/secondary coach Ron English

    Purdue co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Ron English discusses his new role calling the defense and more after practice on Wednesday. Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?Follow GoldandBlack.

  • Who will be the starting quarterback for the Raiders in 2022?

    Who will be the starting quarterback for the Raiders in 2022?

  • Giants add a second woman to coaching staff; release Rudolph

    The New York Giants have added a second woman to their coaching staff, and they started clearing cap space for free agency by releasing tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Devontae Booker. New coach Brian Daboll announced Angela Baker has joined his staff as the inaugural recipient of the Rosie Brown Minority Coaching Fellowship. Baker will be the offensive quality control coach.

  • Matt LaFleur: Hiring Rich Bisaccia was ‘big-time win’ for Packers

    The Packers needed a win on special teams, so it's no surprise that Matt LaFleur is excited about having Rich Bisaccia in Green Bay as the Packers special teams coordinator.

  • Japan set to extend COVID curbs as hospitals battle infections

    Japan prepared on Wednesday to extend infection controls in some regions amid high numbers of hospital patients hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The central government has received requests from five prefectures, including Osaka and Kyoto in western Japan, to extend measures set to expire on Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. Media said 10 prefectures, including Tokyo, the capital, were expected to seek an extension of two to three weeks for the curbs, which encompass shorter business hours and limits on the sale of alcohol.

  • Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers has a lot to think about, I won’t be overbearing urging him to come back

    Packers coach Matt LaFleur is trying to strike the right balance in making sure Aaron Rodgers knows how much everyone wants him back in Green Bay, while giving Rodgers the space he needs to make his decision. LaFleur said he and Rodgers are in consistent and respectful communication. “I know it’s a lot to take [more]