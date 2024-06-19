Packers trim kicking competition, release K Jack Podlesny

The Green Bay Packers’ kicking competition is down to two. The team announced the release of kicker Jack Podlesny on Wednesday, trimming the competition to incumbent Anders Carlson vs. veteran Greg Joseph with training camp about a month away.

Podlesny, an undrafted free agent out of Georgia, signed a futures deal with the Packers in January. He previously spent time with the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers provided opportunities for all three kickers during the offseason workout program, which concluded last week.

While the Packers considered the possibility of taking three kickers to training camp, reducing the competition to just two probably made more sense from a roster-building and practical standpoint. Providing kicking opportunities for more than two kickers would have been difficult for special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Carlson ended the offseason workout program on a high note, according to Matt LaFleur, and Joseph has an experience edge after spending the last three years as the kicker for the Vikings.

General manager Brian Gutekunst now has two open roster spots. It’s possible the Packers could still add competition at kicker this summer.

The Packers return to training camp on July 17, with the first practice scheduled for July 22.

