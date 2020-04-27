Packers tried to trade up for a receiver in round two

The Packers ultimately drafted no receivers in 2020. But at least they tried.

G.M. Brian Gutekunst tells Peter King that the Packers had two receivers they were targeting in round two, and that the Packers tried to trade up with several teams, until the second of their preferred pass-catchers was selected.

Of course, it’s not known who they wanted, which teams they spoke to, or how hard they tried to trade up. In round one, as noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Packers were “adamant” about moving up to get quarterback Jordan Love. They apparently weren’t adamant enough about trading up for a receiver the next day.

And so the end result is that the Packers have gotten no help for Rodgers at receiver, with not a single draft pick devoted to the position. Which ultimately will make Rodgers even more upset than he was when they traded up in round one to get a player who will do nothing to help Rodgers win games, unless Rodgers is injured and can’t play.

As Simms and I discussed during Monday’s PFT Live, it’s possible that the Packers picked Love specifically to apply a proverbial red-hot poker to Rodgers’ rear end, hopeful that he’ll react by becoming determined to be even better, like Tom Brady did six years ago, when Jimmy Garoppolo arrived in New England via round two.

But Rodgers may not be as easy to manipulate as Brady, who has constantly used doubts and disrespect to push himself. Rodgers may see through what the Packers are trying to do, and his anger may have an unintended consequence — he may become a pain in the ass for the Packers, until the day that he ends up getting traded to a new team.

Ultimately, that could be the biggest reason for Rodgers to be a great mentor to Love. The sooner Love is ready, the sooner Rodgers may get what he may now want.

