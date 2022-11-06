Packers tried to acquire Raiders TE Darren Waller before trade deadline

If you remember back to the offseason, the Raiders nearly dealt Darren Waller to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers wanted to acquire Waller in the Davante Adams deal, but the NFL does not allow players on the franchise tag (Adams) to be dealt for other players.

So of course, the Packers tried again. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Raiders tried to trade for Waller ahead of the trade deadline. Obviously, no deal was done as Waller remains a Raider.

The #Packers didn’t make a trade, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. One of their top targets: #Raiders TE Darren Waller. Plus, several top WRs. Story with @TomPelissero: https://t.co/Z3YL6SiRXn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2022

The Raiders just handed Waller a three-year extension this offseason and view him as a long-term piece for their offense. While he has missed a ton of time this season with an injury, he is still one of the most dynamic tight ends in the entire league.

While the trade deadline has passed, don’t expect this story to go away. Look for the Packers to continue their pursuit of Waller into the 2023 offseason.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire