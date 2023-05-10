Packers to travel second-fewest miles during 2023 season

Despite playing nine road games, the Green Bay Packers will be staying close to home during Jordan Love’s first season as the starting quarterback. According to Bill Speros, the Packers have the second-fewest travel miles (11,956) required for road games during the 2023 season. Only the Cincinnati Bengals (11,942) have fewer.

The miles were calculated using linear air distance between stadiums, so the numbers aren’t 100 percent accurate.

The schedule, which will be released on Thursday, helps tell the story. The Packers will face the Bears, Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Giants and Steelers on the road. Per Speros, the trips involve crossing only 16 time zones. Overall, there isn’t a distance-intensive trip on the road schedule.

For comparison, the Seahawks will travel over 31,000 miles on the road in 2023, and eight total teams have travel requirements doubling that of the Packers.

Despite a light travel schedule, the Packers won’t have a big advantage in the NFC North. All four teams in the division face the NFC South and AFC West and are in the bottom six for total road miles in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire