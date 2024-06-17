Packers training camp schedule, Family Night details announced

Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers' 2024 training camp practice dates were announced on Monday, June 17.

As in the past, practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field, and Packers Family Night will be at Lambeau Field.

Training camp kicks off with a practice on Monday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m., with the Annual Meeting of Shareholders taking place at 3 p.m. in Lambeau Field. The times for the rest of the practices that are open to the public will be announced at a later date. The 22nd will be the first of eight open practices in 10 days to close out the month of July (23-24, 26-28, 30-31).

The Packers will start August with an open practice on the 1st before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 3. Green Bay will have two open practices (Aug. 6-7) before traveling to Cleveland to take on the Browns in the first preseason game on Aug. 10 at 3:25 p.m.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Green Bay will head back home, where it will have two open practices (Aug. 13-14) before going to Denver. They will have a joint practice (Aug. 16) before facing the Broncos on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. CT.

The Packers finish off the open sessions of training camp with an open practice on Aug. 20 and then an open joint practice against Baltimore (Aug. 22) before facing the Ravens at Lambeau Field on Aug. 24 at 12 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center.

Important dates on the preseason calendar include:

Wednesday, July 17 – Quarterbacks, rookies and injured players report

Friday, July 19 – Packers 1K Kids Run (kids 10 years old and younger), presented by Scheels, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 – Packers 5K Run/Walk, presented by Bellin Health, Lambeau Field, 8 a.m.

Sunday, July 21 – Veteran players report

Monday, July 22 – First practice (10:30 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field) and Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders (3 p.m., Lambeau Field)

Saturday, Aug. 3 – Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, Lambeau Field

Thursday, Aug. 22 – Last practice open to public (joint practice with Baltimore), time TBD, Ray Nitschke Field

Packers Family Night

The annual Packers Family Night is scheduled for Saturday evening, Aug. 3, at Lambeau Field.

The format will be a full practice to accomplish the team’s preparation goals for the regular season. The evening remains family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere, including a thunderstick giveaway. A fireworks show will end the night.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. Tickets again are mobile only and priced at $10, available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

New this year, fans must purchase a mobile parking pass in advance to park in the Lambeau Field parking lots for Family Night. Mobile parking passes are available at checkout when purchasing tickets for Family Night via Ticketmaster and the parking pass can be added to a mobile device’s digital wallet, similar to mobile tickets. Only one mobile parking pass per transaction may be purchased. Drivers will be permitted into the lot once they show the attendant their parking pass on their mobile device. Mobile parking passes are $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer’s Simply Give program and its mission to feed hungry families through local food-pantry partners, including Paul’s Pantry, The Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Giving Tree.