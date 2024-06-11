Packers training camp roster preview: DE Deslin Alexandre

Training camp for the Green Bay Packers begins on July 22nd. Between now and then, I will be previewing each player on roster with a look back at their 2023 season, along with what to expect in 2024.

Up next is defensive end Deslin Alexandre, who the Packers signed to a futures deal earlier this offseason.

2023 Stats to know: Alexandre did not play any regular season NFL snaps last season.

What to know from 2023: Alexandre went undrafted last April after playing five seasons at Pittsburgh. Alexandre is a good athlete, recording a Relative Athletic Score of 8.41. During his time at Pitt, Alexandre played 1,767 snaps, with nearly all of them coming at edge rusher. The 27 pressures he recorded in 2022 were a career-high, as were his seven sacks, according to PFF. Alexandre was a sound tackler and capable against the run, according to PFF’s metrics.

“Alexandre is an edge defender who relies on his broad frame and natural power,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein in his pre-draft report. “He’s long and naturally heavy handed, but he will need to play with much better bend to improve his ability to hold the point against the run.

“While he’s a segmented mover at times, he does have quick feet and shows decent pursuit quickness and motor. He’s a face-up rusher who is unlikely to beat NFL opponents with crafty moves and counters, so fortifying his power rush will be critical as a Day 3 possibility for 4-3 defenses.”

In 2023, Alexandre won the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which is presented to the football player “who best demonstrates an outstanding record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity, and sportsmanship.”

Alexandre bounced around last season, spending time with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears.

Looking ahead to 2024: As is the case for just about any player signed to a futures deal, making the 53-man roster will be an uphill battle, especially at defensive end where four spots are already accounted for by Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, and JJ Enagbare. The Packers also have Brenton Cox, who has been the fifth member of that rotation during OTAs, along with Arron Mosby and Keshawn Banks returning.

The ceiling for Alexandre this season is likely the practice squad and a key factor in making that unit will be showing that he can contribute on special teams. The pads aren’t on yet, so everything this time of year needs to be taken with a grain of salt, but Alexandre has already flashed a few times. During the second OTA practice open to the media, Alexandre had two potential “sacks” against the second and third-team offenses during a two-minute drill.

