Packers training camp roster preview: Quaterbacks

The Green Bay Packers begin training camp practices on Wednesday, July 27. Over the next month, Packers Wire will break down the 90-man roster at every position group, highlighting roster locks, positional battles and strengths and weaknesses entering training camp.

We begin our training camp roster preview for the Packers at the quarterback position:

Roster locks (2)

1. Aaron Rodgers: The NFL’s back-to-back MVP might be thinking about life after football, but he’s back for at least the 2022 season and committed to making another serious run at a Super Bowl. Over the last two seasons, Rodgers has completed 69.8 percent of his passes, thrown 85 touchdown passes and only nine interceptions and produced a passer rating of 116.7. Statistically speaking, it’s the best two-year stretch of his career. The Packers are also 39-9 in games he’s started since 2019. Now 38, Rodgers must adjust on the fly after losing two of his top receivers, including All-Pro Davante Adams.

2. Jordan Love: The 2020 first-round pick is going into Year 3. It’s also his second straight season taking most of the first-team reps during the offseason workout program. Will things start coming together for Love this summer? He’ll get to play extensively during the preseason. The Packers need to see more. The rest of the NFL needs to see more. This is a huge couple of months ahead for Love, who is somewhat stuck in limbo as Rodgers takes the rest of his career year by year. By 2023, he could be starting in Green Bay or playing elsewhere.

Fighting for a roster spot (1)

Danny Etling: He beat out Kurt Benkert to be the No. 3 quarterback on the roster entering training camp. A seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2018, Etling hasn’t played a regular-season snap and is already on his eighth NFL team. Although the practice squad is a real possibility, he faces incredibly long odds of making the team. The Packers released Benkert in part because they don’t need to keep a third quarterback on the 53-man roster. Don’t be surprised if the Packers add a fourth quarterback to the roster at some point between now and camp. Etling needs to have a big summer.

Position strength

Strong. In Rodgers, the Packers have a future Hall of Famer who keeps the Super Bowl window wide open. In Love, the Packers have a talented young player to keep developing for at least another year. Every team in the league would love to have the NFL’s MVP and a 23-year-old first-round pick on the roster at quarterback. Etling is an uninspiring third option, but it doesn’t matter with Rodgers and Love ahead of him. For 2022, the Packers have one of the best quarterback situations in football. The big caveat: Can Love step in and play at a higher level if Rodgers is injured or can’t play this season? He struggled in two big spots (at Kansas City, at Detroit) in 2021. Having a backup who can step in and win games is important with a soon-to-be 39-year-old starter.

Position battle to watch

Etling vs. TBD: It’s possible the Packers are preparing to give Jordan Love a lion’s share of the snaps during camp and the preseason and won’t need a fourth quarterback, but don’t bank on it. Having four quarterbacks in camp is common, and the Packers will be managing Rodgers’ workload, so expect competition to eventually arrive for Etling. Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst need to figure out if Etling or Quarterback TBD will be the team’s No. 3 on the practice squad to start 2022.

