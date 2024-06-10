Packers training camp roster preview: CB Jaire Alexander

Training camp for the Green Bay Packers begins on July 22nd. Between now and then, I will be previewing each player on roster with a look back at their 2023 season, along with what to expect in 2024.

Up first is cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is looking to bounce back under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley:

Stats to know from 2023: Including the playoffs, Alexander appeared in nine games for the Packers. He was targeted 39 times, allowing a completion rate of 71.8 percent–a career-high, unfortunately. Alexander would also surrender 13.0 yards per catch and total just one interception and six pass breakups. Opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of 107.1 when throwing his direction.

What to know from 2023: Injuries and a Week 17 team-imposed suspension were what limited Alexander’s playing time last season. As the numbers indicate, it was largely a down season for Alexander, but coming out of the suspension, his play did very much improve.

Prior to being suspended, Alexander allowed 24 completions on 31 targets at nearly 13.0 yards per catch with five pass breakups. However, on the other side of it, Alexander gave up just four completions on eight targets at 6.8 yards per catch with an interception in the Packers’ final three games, two of which came in the playoffs.

Although it was Alexander who was suspended, Matt LaFleur made it clear that this was a learning opportunity for him as well. Specifically the need for better communication between both parties so that frustrations don’t boil over throughout the season. By all accounts, that aspect of their relationship has greatly improved since, including Alexander mentioning recently that he’s spoken to both LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst a few times during the offseason.

“I thought he responded, he did an outstanding job,” LaFleur said last season. “Sometimes, whether if it’s in football or life, sometimes you go through some hardship and you’re better for it. I think Ja could sit here and tell you, as tough as that was, really, on everybody here, I do think our level of communication will be so much clearer and consistent. I think there’s a lot of good that actually ended up coming out of that.”

Looking ahead to 2024: One of the tasks near the top of Jeff Hafley’s to-do list as defensive coordinator is getting Alexander back to his All-Pro form. While, ultimately, the players are the ones who have to make the plays, Hafley’s defense can help with some of that heavy lifting.

Under Hafley, we are going to see more press-man opportunities for the cornerbacks, which fits Alexander’s skill set well and should put him in a better position to make plays on the football. The Packers’ secondary will also play with a more vision-based approach, with eyes on the quarterback, hopefully resulting in more plays on the football. This was a unit last season that generated just seven interceptions.

The momentum that Alexander finished the 2023 season with has been carried into the offseason. He has been present throughout the offseason programs and has been praised by LaFleur and Hafley for the energy, competitiveness, and leadership he’s provided each day.

“Ja’s been outstanding,” Matt LaFleur said. “Again, he’s been here every day, shows up, great attitude, eager to learn, is out there competing with the guys, talking trash, which I love because I love just amping up that level of competition in a fun way. He’s never demeaning. I think he’s been a great teammate and been a great leader for us.”

