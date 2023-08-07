Packers training camp report: Live updates from Practice No. 9

The Green Bay Packers had their annual practice at Lambeau Field on Saturday night and will now transition, starting on Monday, to the next phase of training camp: joint practices and preseason games. The Packers will go to Cincinnati this week for a practice and preseason game. But first, a quick practice Monday afternoon.

So, what will Day 9 bring for LaFleur’s team?

Here’s everything to know from Monday, Aug. 7, the ninth training camp practice of 2023:

What to know from Matt LaFleur's pre-practice press conference

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur celebrates during Family Night on Aug. 5, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Live practice news, updates

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Injury updates

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire