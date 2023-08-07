Packers training camp report: Live updates from Practice No. 9
The Green Bay Packers had their annual practice at Lambeau Field on Saturday night and will now transition, starting on Monday, to the next phase of training camp: joint practices and preseason games. The Packers will go to Cincinnati this week for a practice and preseason game. But first, a quick practice Monday afternoon.
So, what will Day 9 bring for LaFleur’s team?
Here’s everything to know from Monday, Aug. 7, the ninth training camp practice of 2023:
What to know from Matt LaFleur's pre-practice press conference