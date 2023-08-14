Packers training camp report: Live updates from Monday’s practice

The Green Bay Packers are beginning a big week with a closed practice indoors at the Don Hutson Center on Monday morning. The team is inside due to weather in the Green Bay area.

Here’s everything to know from Monday, Aug. 14, the final practice before the New England Patriots arrive for a pair of joint practices:

Indoor practice

Rain pushed practice inside the Hutson Center #Packers pic.twitter.com/8d7jBPm2uQ — Wes Hodkiewicz 🌎 (@WesHod) August 14, 2023

Poor weather in Green Bay forced Matt LaFleur to move the practice indoors. While tough for fans there for an open practice, LaFleur had no interest practicing in the rain. Due to limited space in the Don Hutson Center, the practice is now closed to the public.

