Packers training camp report: Live updates from Practice No. 4
The Green Bay Packers held a closed practice to the public on Friday but will re-open on Saturday morning for the fourth practice of training camp.
This will be the last practice before the pads come on Monday. Sunday is a mandated off day for players.
What will Day 4 bring at Ray Nitschke Field?
Here’s everything to know from Saturday, July 29, the fourth training camp practice of 2023:
What to know from Matt LaFleur's pre-practice press conference
Live practice news, updates
Injury updates