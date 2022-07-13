Packers training camp preview: Who are the newcomers in 2022?

The Green Bay Packers added 37 new players to the 90-man roster since exiting the playoffs in January.

Who are all these newcomers? The Packers made 11 draft picks, signed or claimed 11 veterans and signed or claimed 15 undrafted free agents.

To help preview training camp, here’s a quick introduction to the newcomers to Green Bay this summer, listed by uniform number:

LB Quay Walker: No. 7

The Packers’ top draft pick could be an immediate starter at linebacker next to De’Vondre Campbell. Similar to Campbell, he’s big (6-4) and fast (4.52), with an elite RAS score (9.63).

WR Christian Watson: No. 9

The 34th overall pick, he’s the Packers’ highest draft selection at wide receiver since Javon Walker in 2002. An elite athlete, Watson arrives in Green Bay from North Dakota State, where he did a little bit of everything for the title-collecting Bison.

WR Sammy Watkins: No. 11

The Packers signed Watkins to a one-year deal in free agency. The hope is that the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft can stay healthy and revive his career playing with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, where he’ll have a legit chance to start.

P Pat O'Donnell: No. 16

O’Donnell spent eight years with the Chicago Bears before signing a two-year deal with the Packers. He’ll replace Corey Bojorquez as the team’s primary punter and holder. The Packers think he brings valuable consistency to the position.

QB Danny Etling: No. 19

Etling, who was with the Packers on the practice squad for a week during the 2021 season, returned to Green Bay on a futures contract in January. The team released Kurt Benkert, making Etling the early favorite to be the No. 3 quarterback come the regular season.

WR Danny Davis: No. 20

Davis signed as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin. While a long shot to make the roster, the former Badger will get an opportunity to prove he’s worth developing on the practice squad.

S Tariq Carpenter: No. 24

The Packers’ first of four seventh-round picks. Carpenter visited Green Bay before the draft. With a blend of size and athleticism and experience at both positions, he could be a hybrid safety-linebacker on defense.

CB Keisean Nixon: No. 25

Nixon signed in Green Bay as a free agent after the Raiders declined to make him a restricted tender offer. Entering training camp, Nixon looks like a favorite to earn a roster spot as a backup cornerback and core special teams player.

CB Raleigh Texada: No. 34

Texada signed as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor. He intercepted four passes and defended 20 others over 37 games. In Green Bay, he’ll get a chance to compete for a roster spot as a backup corner.

RB BJ Baylor: No. 35

Baylor signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State. He led the Pac-12 in rushing yards (1,337) and was a first-team all-conference selection during his final collegiate season in 2021. Can he win a roster spot behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon?

CB Rico Gafford: No. 37

The cornerback-turned-receiver-turned-cornerback signed with the Packers on a futures deal in January. He has blazing speed and is transitioning back to defense after spending most of the last four years playing receiver with the Raiders.

RB Tyler Goodson: No. 39

Goodson signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He led the Hawkeyes in rushing each of the last three years and finished with over 2,551 rushing yards, 70 receptions and 19 total touchdowns. He’s smaller (5-9, 197), but his receiving ability gives him a chance.

LB Ellis Brooks: No. 41

Brooks signed as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State. He produced 100 total tackles and was a second-team All-Big Ten pick in 2021.

LB Caliph Brice: No. 42

Brice signed as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic. He created 141 total tackles over three seasons and 30 games at FAU.

CB Kiondre Thomas: No. 43

The Packers signed Thomas to a futures deal in January. He went undrafted out of Kansas State in 2021 and spent time with both the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers last season.

S Tre Sterling: No. 45

Sterling signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State. He was 22 starts and was a two-time All-Big 12 selection while producing 161 tackles and three interceptions.

TE Alize Mack: No. 47

The Packers signed Mack in February. A seventh-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2019, Mack has spent time with four other NFL teams. He caught 68 passes while at Notre Dame.

LB Chauncey Manac: No. 47

Manac signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisana. A Georgia recruit, he produced 10.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for losses during an all-conference season for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2021.

TE Eli Wolf: No. 48

Wolf was claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts in May. An undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2021, Wolf previously spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Colts.

LB Kobe Jones: No. 49

The Packers signed Jones after a tryout in May. An undrafted free agent out of Miss. State in 2021, Jones previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

OL Zach Tom: No. 50

The Packers’ second of two fourth-round picks. Tom excelled at both center and left tackle for Wake Forest. One of the most versatile players in the draft, Tom wants to be a five-position player in Green Bay. He shut down first-round pick Jermaine Johnson in their meeting last season.

OLB Kingsley Enagbare: No. 55

The Packers’ lone fifth-round pick. Enagbare was a two-time All-SEC pick after tallying 15.0 sacks and 24.0 tackles for losses at South Carolina. He’ll compete to be a primary backup at edge rusher as a rookie.

LS Jack Coco: No. 56

Coco signed as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech. A long snapper turned tight end in college, he’ll compete with Steve Wirtel for the primary long-snapping job in Green Bay.

DL Chris Slayton: No. 60

The Packers claimed Slayton off of waivers from the 49ers in May. He was originally a seventh-round pick of the Giants in 2019. The Packers are his sixth NFL team in four years.

OT Rasheed Walker: No. 63

The Packers’ third of four seventh-round picks. Walker, a two-time All-Big Ten pick, made 32 starts at left tackle at Penn State. He is coming off a significant knee injury.

C Cole Schneider: No. 64

Schneider signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of USF. He was a 47-game starter and four-time all-AAC selection. The Packers list him as a center.

OT Caleb Jones: No. 72

Jones signed as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana. He is the biggest player on the router at 6-9 and 370 pounds. He made 31 starts for the Hoosiers, including 30 at tackle.

OL Sean Rhyan: No. 75

The Packers’ lone third-round pick. Rhyan, at 6-5 and 321 pounds, started 31 games over three seasons at UCLA. He’ll get to compete to start somewhere along the offensive line as a rookie, potentially at right guard.

OL George Moore: No. 77

Moore signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon. He started 13 games for the Ducks in 2021, including six at left tackle and seven at right tackle.

DL Hauati Pututau: No. 79

Pututau signed as an undrafted free agent out of Utah. He played in 57 games for the Utes. Last season, the 306-pounder produced three sacks and 4.5 tackles for losses.

WR Samori Toure: No. 83

The Packers’ fourth of four seventh-round picks. Toure was a highly productive pass-catcher at both Montana and Nebraska. He’s willing to embrace a special teams role in order to make the team as a rookie. It helps that he’s already caught the eye of No. 12.

WR Romeo Doubs: No. 87

The Packers’ first of two fourth-round picks. Doubs created back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons at Nevada. A big-play threat for Carson Strong, Doubs will now get a chance to be a playmaker for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers think he’s a polished pass-catcher.

DL Jarran Reed: No. 90

The Packers signed Reed to a one-year deal. He played four productive seasons in Seattle before spending last year in Kansas City. The Packers hope he can bring pass-rushing production and versatility up front. More on Reed here.

DL Devonte Wyatt: No. 95

The Packers’ second of two first-round picks. Wyatt dominated as a three-down player at Georgia and was a headliner up front for the Bulldogs’ historic defense. He fits exactly what Jerry Montgomery wanted. There’s a chance he could be the surprise rookie for the Packers in 2022.

DL Akal Byers: No. 98

Byers signed as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri. He produced 79 tackles and nine tackles for losses over 53 games.

DL Jonathan Ford: No. 99

The Packers’ second of four seventh-round picks is a mountain of a man at 605 and 338 pounds. He appeared in 40 games over four seasons at Miami.

K Gabe Brkic: No. TBD

Brkic was claimed off of waivers from the Vikings in June. He is an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma. He made 57 of 69 field goal attempts and 159 of 160 extra points for the Sooners. Last year, he made a nation-high five kicks of at least 50 yards.

