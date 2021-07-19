Packers training camp preview: Who are the newcomers?

The Green Bay Packers didn’t do much in the form of player acquisition this offseason, but the start of training camp next week will still feature a bunch of fresh faces at the practice fields across from Lambeau Field.

Here are the newcomers to the Packers to start training camp, listed by uniform number:

WR Deandre Thompkins (No. 6): Undrafted free agent from Penn State spent time with the Steelers and Eagles before arriving in May.

QB Kurt Benkert (No. 7): Undrafted free agent passer from Virginia played three years with the Falcons and will now compete for a backup job in Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers participates in organized team activities Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

WR Amari Rodgers (No. 8): Third-round pick and do-it-all weapon from Clemson could provide a boost as a receiver, runner and returner.

QB Blake Bortles (No. 9): Long-time Jaguars quarterback provides veteran experience for a position with uncertainty at the top.

WR Devin Funchess (No. 11): Veteran pass-catcher opted out of 2020 but is back to compete for a roster spot in 2021.

WR Chris Blair (No. 16): Undrafted free agent produced 931 yards and seven touchdowns during his final season at Alcorn State in 2019.

QB Jake Dolegala (No. 18): Record-setting quarterback at Central Connecticut State spent most of last season with the Patriots.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) is shown during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

CB Eric Stokes (No. 21): Rookie first-round pick has the speed and movement ability to compete for playing time right away, even in a deep position group.

CB Shemar Jean-Charles (No. 22): Fifth-round pick was a ball magnet at Appalachian State and could compete for snaps in the slot as a rookie.

RB Kylin Hill (No. 32): Seventh-rounder has the talent as a runner and receiver to be the No. 3 running back in Year 1.

S Innis Gaines (No. 38): Versatile safety prospect from TCU who created disruptive plays but struggled to stay healthy in college.

S Christian Uphoff (No. 40): Standout at Illinois State who impressed at the Senior Bowl but missed the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

TE Bronson Kaufusi (No. 45): Converted defensive lineman is attempting to make the switch to tight end.

LS Joe Fortunato (No. 47): Former Cowboy and Colt was a long snapper for 46 games at Delaware before entering the NFL.

LB Ray Wilborn (No. 57): Converted safety spent time with the Steelers and Falcons after a decorated college career at Ball State.

LB Isaiah McDuffie (No. 58): Sixth-round pick has the athleticism and chase-and-tackle experience to be a core special teams player right away.

Green Bay Packers De’Vondre Campbell (59) and cornerback Stanford Samuels III (46) participate in minicamp practice Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

LB De’Vondre Campbell (No. 59): Highly experienced linebacker who is always available and has four straight seasons with 90 or more tackles.

OL Jacob Capra (No. 60): Undrafted free agent started games at left tackle, guard and right tackle over a collegiate career at Oregon and San Diego State.

OL Jon Dietzen (No. 61): Undrafted free agent who played a lot of snaps in Madison at multiple spots along a good offensive line.

OL Coy Cronk (No. 65): Undrafted free agent who started at left tackle but was consistently stung by the injury bug at the collegiate level.

OL Royce Newman (No. 70): Fourth-round pick from Ole Miss played snaps with the starters during the offseason workout program and could be a valuable rookie backup.

Offensive lineman Josh Myers (71) is shown during the second day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

OL Josh Myers (No. 71): Second-round pick from Ohio State is the most likely starter at center, replacing Corey Linsley.

OL Cole Van Lanen (No. 78): Sixth-round pick from Wisconsin is a Green Bay native and a candidate to be a backup at tackle or guard in Year 1.

WR Bailey Gaither (No. 80): Undrafted free agent caught 135 passes and scored 18 touchdowns over 44 games at San Jose State.

DL Jack Heflin (No. 90): Undrafted free agent dominated for most of three seasons at Northern Illinois before transferring to Iowa in 2020.

DL T.J. Slaton (No. 93): Fifth-round pick from Florida has an incredible blend of size and athleticism.

OLB Carlo Kemp (No. 98): Undrafted free agent from Michigan has the kind of size and physicality the Packers want at outside linebacker.

