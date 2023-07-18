Packers training camp preview: Who are the newcomers to 90-man roster?

The Green Bay Packers added 36 new players to the 90-man roster since the end of the 2022 season.

Who are all these newcomers coming to training camp? The Packers made 13 draft picks, signed or claimed six veterans or first-year players, signed or claimed 16 undrafted free agents and was assigned one international player.

To help preview training camp, here’s a quick introduction to the newcomers to Green Bay this summer, listed by uniform number:

WR Jadakis Bonds (No. 6)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (Hampton)

Bonds (6-3, 206) is Hampton’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions. He could be a practice squad candidate.

QB Sean Clifford (No. 8)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford (8) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

How acquired: Drafted in fifth round (No. 149 overall)

The long-time Penn State quarterback will have a chance to win the job as the Packers’ backup behind Jordan Love in 2023.

WR Jayden Reed (No. 11)

Green Bay Packers safety Anthony Johnson Jr. (36) and wide receiver Jayden Reed (11)

How acquired: Drafted in second round (No. 50 overall)

Can the Michigan State standout win a job as the starting slot receiver or punt returner as a rookie?

WR Dontayvion Wicks (No. 13)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13)

How acquired: Drafted in fifth round (No. 159 overall)

Wicks was one of the nation’s best receivers in 2021 but took a step back in 2022. He’ll be a contender for playing time behind Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

K Anders Carlson (No. 17)

Green Bay Packers place kicker Anders Carlson (17) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

How acquired: Drafted in sixth round (No. 207 overall)

Carlson is the younger brother of Daniel, the Raiders’ kicker. He’s the favorite to replace Mason Crosby entering camp.

WR Malik Heath (No. 18)

. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (Ole Miss)

A terrific performance during the offseason workout program gave Heath a chance to make the 53-man roster during camp.

WR Duece Watts (No. 22)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Duece Watts (22)

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (Tulane)

Watts scored eight receiving touchdowns for the Green Wave in 2022. He’ll compete for a practice squad spot.

CB William Hooper (No. 27)

Green Bay Packers cornerback William Hooper (27) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (Northwestern State, LA)

Can the FCS standout impress enough this summer to land on the practice squad?

S Tarvarius Moore (No. 30)

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

How acquired: Signed as free agent (49ers)

Moore, a third-round pick in 2018 with 61 games of NFL experience, will have a shot to start at safety for Green Bay’s defense in 2023.

RB Emanuel Wilson (No. 31)

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (Fort Valley State)

Wilson, a potential practice squad candidate, scored 26 touchdowns in 17 games at the DII level.

RB Lew Nichols III (No. 32)

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

How acquired: Drafted in seventh round (No. 235 overall)

The big CMU running back led the FBS in rushing in 2021 with 1,848 yards. He’ll get a chance to win the job as the No. 3 running back.

S Jonathan Owens (No. 34)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Signed in free agency (Texans)

Owens started all 17 games in Houston. He could be a starter at safety or a top backup with special teams value.

S Anthony Johnson Jr. (No. 36)

Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Drafted in seventh round (No. 242 overall)

The rookie from Iowa State converted from cornerback to safety and impressed as a do-it-all defensive back.

CB Carrington Valentine (No. 37)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (37) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

How acquired: Drafted in seventh round (No. 232 overall)

The Kentucky standout has length and coverage ability, providing a pathway to the 53-man roster as a backup.

CB Tyrell Ford (No. 40)

(AP Photo)

How acquired: Signed to futures contract on Jan. 10

The Packers added Ford to the roster after he excelled on special teams for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL.

TE Camren McDonald (No. 40)

Redshirt senior tight end Camren McDonald (87)

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (Florida State)

The versatile pass-catcher fits what the Packers look for in a move tight end.

P Daniel Whelan (No. 41)

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

How acquired: Signed as a free agent (XFL)

Whelan was a terrific punt at UC-Davis and the DC Defenders of the XFL. He’ll compete with Pat O’Donnell.

LS Matt Orzech (No. 42)

C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Signed as a free agent (Rams)

A Super Bowl winner with four years of experience as a long snapper, making him the big favorite for the job in 2023.

LS Broughton Hatcher (No. 43)

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (Old Dominion)

Hatcher, who snapped for four seasons at Old Dominion, will compete with Orzech for the long snapping job.

FB Henry Pearson (No. 44)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (Appalachian State)

A tight end in college, the Packers are listing Pearson as a fullback in Green Bay. Think of a Josiah Deguara type.

LB Jimmy Phillips Jr. (No. 46)

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (SMU)

Phillips produced 85 tackles for SMU in 2022. Can he stick on the practice squad?

S Benny Sapp III (No. 48)

Northern Iowa defensive back Benny Sapp III (9)

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (Northern Iowa)

A Minnesota transfer, Sapp defended 16 passes and intercepted nine others at NIU. He’ll have a chance to stick in a weak position group.

OLB Keshawn Banks (No. 51)

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (San Diego State)

Banks had 42 tackles for loss in 47 games at SDSU, showcasing his disruptive ability. Practice squad candidate.

OLB Kenneth Odumegwu (No. 56)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Assigned to Packers through NFL international program

Odumegwu (6-6, 257) was allocated to the Packers as part of the NFL International Player Pathway program. He’ll be given a practice squad exemption spot.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is pressured by Florida outside linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1)

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (Florida)

The talented pass-rusher was excused from both Florida and Georgia programs. Can he avoid trouble and make the 53-man roster?

DL Jason Lewan (No. 60)

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jason Lewan (60) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (Illinois State)

A 41-game starter over five years at Illinois State. Practice squad candidate.

OL DJ Scaife (No. 63)

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Signed as free agent (Miami)

He played all over the offensive line at Miami. The Packers list him as a center.

DL Antonio Moultrie (No. 64)

Green Bay Packers defensive end Antonio Moultrie (64) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (Miami)

UAB transfer played in 49 games and was a two-time All-Conference USA pick. Practice squad candidate.

OL Chuck Filiaga (No. 65)

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (Minnesota)

Michigan transfer made 23 starts between two schools. Played primarily at guard.

OT Kadeem Telfort (No. 77)

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent (UAB)

Massive but lumbering offensive tackle prospect who began collegiate career at Florida. Practice squad candidate.

TE Tucker Kraft (No. 85)

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

How acquired: Drafted in third round (No. 78 overall)

The star tight end from South Dakota State should be a foundational piece of the Packers offense over the next four seasons.

WR Grant DuBose (No. 86)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Drafted in seventh round (No. 256 overall)

A two-year standout at Charlotte who will have a chance to win a roster spot as the fifth or sixth receiver.

TE Luke Musgrave (No. 88)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

How acquired: Drafted in second round (No. 42 overall)

The likely starter at tight end for the Packers in 2023. The big, athletic pass-catcher from Oregon State caught 12 passes in two games before an injury ended his 2022 season.

OLB Lukas Van Ness (No. 90)

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

How acquired: Drafted in first round (No. 13 overall)

The Packers’ top draft pick. A big, powerful and athletic player, Van Ness could see snaps as a standup outside linebacker and interior pass-rusher.

DL Karl Brooks (No. 94)

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

How acquired: Drafted in sixth round (No. 179 overall)

One of the most productive players by disruption totals in college football. He played on the edge and inside at BGSU but is likely to be a down lineman for Green Bay.

DL Colby Wooden (No. 96)

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

How acquired: Drafted in fourth round (No. 116 overall)

Wooden created 30 tackles for loss and 15 sacks for Auburn. It’s possible he’ll be the No. 4 defensive lineman for the Packers in 2023. Think Kingsley Keke type.

