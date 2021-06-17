Packers training camp 90-man roster preview: Quarterbacks

At this point in the offseason, the Green Bay Packers have five quarterbacks on the 90-man roster – the most in the NFL and a result of the uncertain future of MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Jordan Love took the bulk of the reps during the offseason workout program, but the Packers also have veterans Blake Bortles, Kurt Benkert and Jake Dolegala on the roster behind him. All three veterans were added in the last two months.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll preview the Packers’ training camp roster position by position, starting at quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers

Age: 37 Year: 17th He's the reigning NFL MVP and a favorite to win it again in 2021 if he's back in Green Bay. That question of "if he's back" has defined the Packers offseason. Rodgers has undefined issues with the organization and may not want to return, despite having three years left on his contract. He skipped the entire offseason workout program and isn't certain to be in attendance for the start of training camp. The 37-year-old was nothing short of extraordinary in 2020, throwing 48 touchdown passes and only five touchdowns while leading the NFL in completion percentage and passer rating. Everything clicked in Year 2 with Matt LaFleur, allowing Rodgers to become a devastatingly effective passer from the pocket. The question now is if he wants a third season with LaFleur and another shot at winning a Super Bowl in Green Bay.

Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love works out during mandatory minicamp in Green Bay, Wis.

Age: 22 Year: 2nd The 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft is getting a second chance at a rookie season. The Packers essentially redshirted Love last season. Thanks in large part to the pandemic, he lacked offseason work, didn't get to play in any preseason games and was inactive as the third quarterback for all 18 games. Now, LaFleur has used Rodgers' absence as an opportunity to get him caught him. He dominated reps during the offseason workout program. Predictably, the results were up and down, with impressive highs and concerning lows. But that's the case with most young quarterbacks lacking experience. The Packers have to go into training camp will at least the thought that Love could be the Week 1 starter. Smart, strong-armed and athletic, Love has all the tools of a high-end starter. But can he be more accurate and efficient and less turnover-prone in LaFleur's highly-regarded scheme?

Blake Bortles

Green Bay Packers quarterback Blake Bortles (9) participates in minicamp practice Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Age: 29 Year: 7th There's no lack of experience for Bortles, who made 73 starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars between 2014 and 2018. He has worked alongside Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and has experience in the LaFleur scheme after a pair of recent stints with the Los Angeles Rams. Bortles hasn't played in an NFL game since 2019 and wasn't on a 53-man roster in 2020. With Rodgers' future uncertain, the Packers signed him to a risk-free one-year deal to provide the insurance of a veteran backup should Rodgers not return. Bortles has thrown 103 touchdown passes and 75 interceptions with a completion percentage of 59.3 and a passer rating of 80.6.

Kurt Benkert

Quarterback Kurt Benkert (7) is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Age: 25 Year: 4th Benkert, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, spent his first three NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, mostly on the practice squad. He has a live arm and enough experience – especially in the preseason – to warrant a real look as a potential No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback. If Rodgers is back, the Packers could stash Benkert on the practice squad as the third quarterback. If he's not, Benkert will get a real chance to compete to be the backup. It's a nice spot for a talented young passer that has always been a little erratic and might need some re-programming. Expect Benkert to get plenty of work during preseason games in August.

Jake Dolegala

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur keeps an eye on quarterback Jake Dolegala (18) as he participates in minicamp practice Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Age: 24 Year: 2nd The Packers signed Dolegala to the roster after a minicamp tryout, making him the fifth quarterback on the roster. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals and spent much of last year on the New England Patriots' practice squad. He's a big quarterback at 6-7 and 242 pounds, with an impressive arm and huge hands (11"). His late arrival puts him behind the eight ball, and it's likely the Packers would release him if Rodgers reports to the start of training camp. Dolegala set school record for passing yards and touchdown passes at Central Connecticut State.

