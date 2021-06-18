Packers training camp 90-man roster preview: Running backs

The Green Bay Packers were unable to keep both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, who combined for over 2,000 total yards and scored 14 touchdowns last season, but Jones is back on a four-year deal and second-year running back A.J. Dillon is positioned to take on a featured role as Williams’ replacement in 2021.

The biggest question mark going into training camp will be at the No. 3 spot, where an open competition is being prepared between a handful of young players. The Packers must also decide if more than three running backs are worth keeping on the final 53-man roster.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll preview the Packers’ training camp roster position by position, continuing on at running back:

Aaron Jones

The last two seasons have planted Jones firmly in the elite tier of NFL running backs. Over 30 games since 2019, Jones has created 3,017 total yards and scored 30 total touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per rush and catching 96 total passes. He has it all; incredible vision in the zone run game, home-run hitting ability, contact balance, toughness and reliability as a receiver. The Packers signed him to a four-year, $48 million deal before the start of free agency in March. Matt LaFleur has done a terrific job managing his workload and keeping him healthy, a key ingredient to maximizing the output at the position and avoiding career-altering injuries. Jones will be looking for redemption after losing a fumble early in the second half of the NFC title game in January.

AJ. Dillon

Dillon rushed 46 times and played only 97 snaps over 11 games as a rookie, but the 247-pounder made the most of his opportunities. He was especially good in a snowy December win over the Tennessee Titans, rushing for 124 yards and a pair of scores in a breakout performance. While somewhat tentative early on, the Packers' second-round pick came on late in the season after being away from the team for over a month due to COVID-19. According to Pro Football Focus, Dillon forced 17 missed tackles and averaged nearly 3.5 yards after contact. The Packers will ask him to be the new No. 2, replacing Jamaal Williams, who was a versatile and capable complementary option. Dillon will likely be a more impactful and efficient runner, but can he provide big plays in the passing game and reliability as a pass blocker? There's a good chance Dillon will handle between 100-150 touches even as the second running back in 2021.

Dexter Williams

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Williams has mostly spun his wheels during his first two NFL seasons. While certainly talented as a runner, he's lacked polish and consistency with the little things that often make or break players at the NFL level. He's now entering Year 3 and should have a great understanding of everything involved with the Matt LaFleur offense. Can the talent finally shine through during training camp? This is his chance to lock down a role as the No. 3 running back. Proving capable as a blocker and on special teams will be vital to Williams making the roster.

Patrick Taylor

Running back Patrick Taylor (27) is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Taylor, an undrafted free agent out of Memphis, is entering Year 2 in Green Bay after sitting out his rookie season while recovering from an injury. He has terrific size (6-2, 217) at the position and a real opportunity to compete to be the No. 3 running back. Taylor was a productive player in college and might have had a chance at being drafted had his senior season not been plagued by injury. He left Memphis ranked No. 3 in school history in rushing yards, No. 3 in rushing touchdowns and No. 5 in all-purpose yards. There's an intriguing combination of power and speed to his game, and he's now healthy enough to show it.

Kylin Hill

Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill (32) is shown during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

He was drafted in the seventh round, but Hill is a talented runner with an ability to create on his own and catch the ball out of the backfield – two important attributes for a running back at the NFL level. He may need time to learn the offense and earn the coaching staff's trust as a blocker, but it's still possible he'll enter training camp as the favorite to be the No. 3 running back. Hill rushed for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns during a spectacular 2019 season, and he caught 23 passes over just four games as a senior. He has good feet and power and never fumbles, giving him the profile of a Jamaal Williams-type running back. If the whole package comes together, he could have starting ability.

