Packers training camp 90-man roster preview: Inside linebackers

A position of annual disappointment in Green Bay at least has some depth and experience entering training camp in 2021.

The Packers return Krys Barnes, Kamal Martin and Ty Summers, who all played over 100 snaps at the position in 2020, and the team added rookie Isaiah McDuffie and veteran De’Vondre Campbell this offseason.

Here’s a preview of what the Packers have at linebacker on the 90-man roster going into camp:

Krys Barnes

A surprise Week 1 starter as an undrafted rookie, Barnes went on to play in 13 games, log over 500 total snaps and create 80 tackles during his first season. He also delivered one sack, five tackles for losses, a forced fumble and a near-interception. Barnes is a sure tackler and a physical presence who doesn't shy away from taking on blockers. Teams did expose him at times in the passing game, and his lack of experience at the NFL level created some run-fit issues, but Barnes mostly held his own. More consistency down to down and game to game will be the next step. While a replacement-level player as a rookie, Barnes has the potential within his skill set to be a capable starter. Of the 99 qualified linebackers last season, Barnes ranked No. 86 in overall grade at Pro Football Focus. Significant improvement is necessary in Year 2.

Kamal Martin

Martin, a fifth-round pick in 2020, looked like a sure-fire starter after a terrific start to training camp last summer. A knee injury put those plans on ice, but he returned to play 190 defensive snaps over the final 10 games. Despite a limited sample size, Martin was the Packers' highest-graded inside linebacker at Pro Football Focus, and by a significant margin. He flashed as an attacking player in all phases of the game, although his inexperience and overzealousness occasionally put him in bad positions. Martin wants to play fast downhill, especially against the run. Learning to harness the aggressiveness and play with more discipline will help him earn the trust of coaches. He missed too many big-play opportunities because of his over-aggressiveness as a rookie. However, his length and straight-line speed could be real assets in terms of covering the middle of the field. Ideally, Martin would build on the momentum he created last summer, produce a significant second-year leap and give the Packers a true three-down linebacker with some game-disrupting abilities in 2021. A healthy summer will be key. His knees have given him issues in recent years.

De'Vondre Campbell

Campbell, a fourth-round pick of the Falcons in 2016, has started 70 games over his first five seasons, giving the Packers an experienced player at the position group. He is a sure tackler with 90 or more tackles in four straight seasons. Expect him to eventually win a starting job in Green Bay. But also expect some limitations. He has terrific length and athleticism, but his profile hasn't always translated into difference-making results. Brandon Carwile of Packers Wire went into detail to break down his game here. His experience and size should make it easy for him to get on the field early in 2021.

Oren Burks

Will everything finally come together for Burks in Year 4? Significant injuries suffered in training camp during each of his first two seasons blocked his path to a starting job. Last season, the Packers – in desperation mode – experimented with Burks at outside linebacker. It was a failure, and now he's back inside. This summer might be his last shot to prove he can be more than a special teams player in Green Bay. Through three seasons, Burks has played 838 special teams snaps and only 275 snaps on defense. He has the size and athleticism every team wants in an inside linebacker, but he doesn't play particularly big or fast against the run or pass. It's now or never time. The light bulb needs to come on under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Ty Summers

Summers, a seventh-round pick in 2019, has played over 300 snaps on special teams during each of his first two seasons, cementing his status as a core player on the third unit. Maybe that will change under new coordinator Maurice Drayton. Or maybe Summers can find a role on defense under Barry. He is a good athlete, and he's never been afraid of the thankless work against the run on early downs. But can he survive in coverage, a problem area for him last season? Summers is a potential surprise starting candidate if he can impress this summer.

Isaiah McDuffie

The Packers made McDuffie a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft. He is a high-energy linebacker who flies around the field and looks tailormade for playing on every special teams unit right away. His lack of size (6-1, 227) might limit him on defense, but the NFL is trending away from big linebackers and towards the smaller, athletic types, so maybe McDuffie has a chance to be a future starter. Winning a roster spot through special teams will be his first goal at training camp. Don't be surprised if he's a fun player to watch during preseason games. He could put up big tackle numbers during the exhibitions.

De'Jon Harris

The Packers signed Harris to the practice squad to start last season, and he remained in Green Bay throughout the year. He even played in two games as a practice squad call-up, seeing 25 snaps on special teams. Harris was a highly productive and physical college player at Arkansas and could be a candidate to make the 53-man roster if his year on the practice squad laid a foundation for improvement, especially on special teams. The Packers might see value in his thumping playstyle against the run, and it's possible Maurice Drayton will see Harris as an asset on special teams.

Ray Wilborn

Wilborn, a former college safety, fits the mold of the hybrid linebacker/safety that so many NFL defenses like to have these days. The Packers signed him to a deal in January after he spent part of last season with the Steelers. At 6-3 and 230 pounds, Wilborn looks the part at linebacker, but he needs to have safety movement skills to stick. It's possible he could help fill the hole left by Raven Greene, who departed in free agency. Like all fringe roster types at linebacker, he'll need to be excellent and versatile on special teams. Wilborn is an intriguing player to watch during camp and the preseason. He could surprise.

