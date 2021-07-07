Packers training camp 90-man roster preview: Edge rushers

If everything falls into place, the Green Bay Packers might have the best group of pass-rushing outside linebackers in the NFL in 2021.

Za’Darius Smith has 26 sacks in his first two seasons in Green Bay, Preston Smith must bounce back after a disappointing 2020 season and Rashan Gary looks like a star in the making entering his third season. There might be question marks behind the top three, but the Packers’ trio could be as productive as any pass-rushing group in football this season.

Here’s a preview of the outside linebackers on the Packers’ 90-man roster entering training camp:

Za'Darius Smith

The Packers couldn't have asked for much more out of Smith after two seasons. His numbers dipped slightly from elite levels in 2020, but Smith still created 26 sacks, 144 total pressures, 60 quarterback hits, 72 defensive stops and five forced fumbles while playing in all 32 regular-season games since arriving in Green Bay in 2019. He is a ball of pass-rushing prowess, with a rare combination of power, quickness and versatility. The Packers line him up all over the formation in an effort to confuse blocking schemes and create the best matchups. And it's certainly possible Smith is a better interior rusher than he is a true edge rusher. It will be interesting to see if new defensive coordinator Joe Barry has any new ideas for creating pass-rushing opportunities for Smith in 2021. Getting No. 55 back to 2019 levels of efficiency as a rusher could be one factor in turning the Packers into an elite defense this season.

Preston Smith

Smith is back on a completely restructured deal after what can only be described as a disappointing 2020 season. After creating 12 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 55 total pressures during his first season in Green Bay, Smith regressed sharply in 2020, with only four sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 26 pressures despite playing roughly the same amount of snaps. Weight and conditioning might have been an issue after a pandemic-wrecked offseason. The Packers are giving him another chance with a clever contract restructuring that will incentivize Smith to produce big plays to earn his money back. At his best, Smith is a long, versatile outside linebacker who can get to the quarterback in big moments, set the edge consistently and even drop into coverage within zone concepts. Too often in 2020, he was sluggish and invisible as a rusher, draining his value. He'll either bounce back and be a productive part of the group, or Rashan Gary will take over many of his snaps.

Rashan Gary

Gary, the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft, emerged as a consistent disruptor to end his second season. From Week 10 on, he was one of the NFL's most efficient rushers. Year 3 could set the stage for Gary to ascend once again. He can be a violent edge setter, and he's learning how to combine his natural physical gifts with NFL-level technique and pass-rushing tools to consistently beat blockers and get to the quarterback. His motor always runs hot and he always plays hard, which could make him a handful if he's more of a full-time player in 2021. Give credit to Mike Smith's development plan for Gary. The team took it slow with a talented player that needed time to learn a pass-rushing plan, and now Gary could go into his third season as a potential 10-sack candidate. Training camp will likely provide more evidence of his progression. The Packers believe big things are in store for No. 52.

Jonathan Garvin

One of the youngest players in the 2020 draft, Garvin will be only 21 years old during his second NFL season. As a rookie, he made the team but played only 85 snaps over eight games. Garvin has a nice mix of length, physicality and athletic traits, especially for a seventh-round pick, and a year in Green Bay likely allowed for necessary growth and development. Can he take a step and win the job as the No. 4 edge rusher? No player behind the top three has more potential. Training camp will allow the competition to play out fully. Don't be surprised if Garvin is one of the summer's surprise players.

Randy Ramsey

Ramsey, an undrafted free agent from Arkansas, made the 53-man roster in 2020 after spending the entire 2019 season on the practice squad. He played in 12 games and became a core special teams player, seeing the field for over 200 special teams snaps. While undersized for edge-setting duties at 6-3 and 236 pounds, Ramsey has the ideal body type and athleticism for playing on the third unit. Special teams will likely provide his path to the roster once again. The Packers can keep five at outside linebacker if it works out on special teams.

Tipa Galeai

Galeai arrived in Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2020 after delivering 15.5 sacks in 25 games at Utah State. He has terrific length at 6-5 with some explosive traits off the ball, but he's also lean (229 pounds) and needed time on the practice squad as a rookie. Galeai could make some noise in his second training camp if he's bigger and better prepared to play the tough snaps on the edge and contribute on special teams. He is long enough and athletic enough to be a disruptor in passing situations. In fact, there could be a valuable rotational rusher inside Galeai if the entire package comes together during camp.

Delontae Scott

The Packers experimented with Scott as an interior defensive lineman during his first season but are moving him back to the edge for Year 2. He features tremendous length with long arms and a 6-5 frame, and the Packers thought he could add weight over a year on the practice squad and potentially play defensive end in the three-man front. Instead, he'll stay on the edge, where he delivered 18.5 tackles for losses and 10 sacks during his final season at SMU. The Packers have to get him re-acclimated to standing up and rushing the passer from the edge. His freaky length – and the year he spent in Green Bay in 2020 – give him a chance to stick in Year 2.

Carlo Kemp

Kemp, an undrafted free agent from Michigan, fits the Packers' mold of a big, physical outside linebacker. He packs 281 pounds on his 6-3 frame. It's possible the Packers will experiment with Kemp playing on the edge and inside, potentially as an interior rushing prospect. The question is whether he has enough athleticism to be effective at either spot. With three established players and four other returning players at his position, Kemp will be hard-pressed to make the team or even the practice squad, but surprises from young players happen all the time at training camp.

