Packers training camp 90-man roster preview: Specialists

The Green Bay Packers will have competition on the roster at all three specialist positions for the start of training camp next week.

Incumbents Mason Crosby, JK Scott and Hunter Bradley will all have to win back their roster spots this summer, although one – see: Crosby – has far more job security than the other two.

Here’s a preview of the specialists on the Packers’ 90-man roster entering training camp:

K Mason Crosby

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

The Packers' all-time leader in points is coming off one of his finest professional seasons. Crosby, now 36, hit all 16 of his field goal attempts and connected on 59 of 63 extra points in 2020. He has survived some peaks and valleys in his long NFL career and is now as reliable as ever. Since entering the NFL as a draft pick in 2007, Crosby hasn't missed a game, and he holds most of the major kicking records in Packers history. The team re-signed him to a three-year deal before the 2020 season. His leg isn't as strong as it once was but it's still good enough, and no one knows more about kicking in cold weather. Barring a major injury or something unforeseen, he'll be the Packers kicker for a 15th straight season in 2021.

P JK Scott

Green Bay Packers' JK Scott takes a snap during NFL football practice Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Scott is hitting a crossroads in his NFL career. While talented, he's been inconsistent through his first three seasons. The Packers rightfully want more out of the 2018 fifth-round pick. He allowed returns on 17 of his 46 punts and averaged a career-low 37.0 net yards per punt last season. Two of his punts were returned for touchdowns. The problem is his gross average is going up but his net average is going down, suggesting myriad issues, but this could also be the result of a failing special teams coverage unit around him. There are times when the ball booms off his foot. The Packers need him to be more consistent with directional punting and kicking in general when the weather turns cold. As a holder, Scott has been terrific. In fact, he saved Hunter Bradley on numerous occasions in 2020. Building consistency is a top priority this summer.

Story continues

LS Hunter Bradley

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Long snappers have a tough job. It's an occupation of perfection. Do everything right and no one notices you, but any inconsistency and the spotlight starts burning bright. Bradley, after back-to-back inconsistent seasons, is feeling the heat. He was too erratic at times in 2020. Like Scott, he's a draft pick entering Year No. 4. The Packers want better, and for good reason. There's no reason why Bradley can't become more consistent, starting this summer, but he can't afford many slipups. The Packers have a new special teams coach and competition at his position on the roster. Bradley might still be the favorite, but he must have a strong performance during training camp to stay.

K JJ Molson

Green Bay Packers kicker JJ Molson (35) participates in organized team activities Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers signed Molson to the practice squad as insurance at kicker to end last season, and he's back to provide competition this summer. While lacking NFL experience, Molson was the primary kicker for four seasons at UCLA, where he made 51 of 74 field goal attempts and 150 of 151 extra point tries and also served as the kickoff specialist. He has an NFL-caliber leg but his road to a roster spot is an uphill one with Crosby returning. This summer is an audition. Make a couple of kicks during the preseason and other teams might be willing to make a switch.

P Ryan Winslow

Aug 26, 2020; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals punter Ryan Winslow (9) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

Like Molson, Winslow arrived in Green Bay as insurance to end last season and is back on the roster entering training camp. Unlike Molson, Winslow might have a real chance of sticking. After four years of punting at Pitt, he spent time with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, punting in two regular-season games. He needs a strong summer to challenge Scott for the roster spot. Does he have enough power in his leg and enough consistency in directional punting to win the job? He'll get his chance. One side note here. Winslow can hold for field goals, with a twist: He completed passes on a fake field goal and a fake punt during his college career.

LS Joe Fortunato

Green Bay Packers long snapper Joe Fortunato (47) participates in minicamp practice Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Fortunato, 27, spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2017) and Dallas Cowboys (2020) after a four-year college career at Delaware (2012-15). He was the school's primary long snapper on punts for four seasons and the primary snapper on field goals for two seasons. Although Fortunato has never snapped in an NFL game, the Packers will give him a chance to win the snapping job over Bradley this summer. Is he ready for the pressure? He'll need to be flawless during practices and preseason games.

1

1