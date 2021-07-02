Packers training camp 90-man roster preview: Interior offensive line

The Green Bay Packers picked six offensive linemen in the last two drafts, with most of the six destined to play inside at guard or center.

Needless to say, the depth along the interior of the Packers offensive line is strong – although a little untested – going into training camp. In fact, the battles for roster spots within this position group might be the most intriguing of the summer.

Here’s a preview of the interior offensive linemen on the Packers’ 90-man roster entering training camp:

Elgton Jenkins

Jenkins, a second-round pick in 2019, is one of the best young offensive linemen in the NFL and arguably one of the most valuable offensive linemen overall. He started 14 games at left guard as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl as a guard in Year 2. The Packers are confident he can play all five positions. How do they know? He's done it. Jenkins started games at guard, center and tackle last season, and the Packers have been repping him at left tackle this summer in preparation for not having David Bakhtiari to start 2021. It's certainly possible Jenkins' long-term position will be at right tackle, forming a tackle duo with Bakhtiari once the All-Pro left tackle is healthy. He has both the length and athleticism to be an effective tackle. Few can match his versatility – an invaluable trait for constructing the starters along the offensive line – and level of performance at multiple positions.

Lucas Patrick

An undrafted free agent from Duke in 2016, Patrick has developed into a quality player at multiple positions for the Packers offensive line. He's made starts at left guard, center and right guard. Last season, Patrick started 15 of 16 games at right guard, playing a career-high 939 snaps. He's tough and smart, with enough athleticism and power to win battles against interior pass-rushers. Patrick's best position might be at center, where some of his weaknesses are best covered. He'll go into camp needing to win back a starting spot, although he has to be considered a favorite to start in Week 1. There's a chance he'll compete to start at either guard position or center, depending on the immediate development of second-round pick Josh Myers. One factor to consider: the Packers would save almost $2 million in cap space by moving on before the season, so if other young, cheaper players emerge, his roster spot could be in jeopardy.

Jon Runyan

Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan (76) is shown Saturday, August 15, 2020 during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

Runyan, a sixth-round pick in 2020, played in all 16 games and was on the field for 160 offensive snaps during his rookie season. While an All-Big Ten pick at left tackle for Michigan, Runyan played guard during his first season in Green Bay, and the Packers believe his best position at the NFL level will be inside. He's tough at the point of attack and an easy mover in the wide zone run game, keeps a strong base in pass protection and understands the game at a high level. There's a real chance for Runyan to become a starter in Year 2. If Elgton Jenkins is headed to tackle, the opportunity would grow bigger. Even as a backup, Runyan looks like an important part of the Packers finding their nine or 10 best offensive linemen to start 2021.

Josh Myers

Offensive lineman Josh Myers (71) is shown during the second day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers' second-round pick in 2021 has a terrific chance to start as a rookie. He handled the center position for two seasons at Ohio State, and the Packers love his combination of size, pedigree and toughness. At 6-5 and 310 pounds, he's much bigger than the man he'll be attempting to replace, All-Pro Corey Linsley. And he might be more versatile, with the potential to play both guard spots along with center. He did have some pass protection issues while with the Buckeyes, but a chance to work with coach Adam Stenavich – who got a career-best season out of Linsley in 2020 – could help. Training camp will be about earning the trust of the staff and the offense as the line's anchor. It's an important job, both pre- and post-snap, and replacing Linsley won't be easy.

Simon Stepaniak

A significant knee injury suffered late in his final season at Indiana forced Stepaniak, a sixth-round pick in 2020, to take a redshirt season as a rookie. He is strong as an ox (37 reps on the bench) with a mean streak and an unsatiable appetite for finishing blocks. The Packers probably can't wait to see the skillset in action during camp. If Stepaniak can hit the ground running and iron out some pass protection issues that popped up at Indiana, he could find himself right in the mix to start at one of the guard spots. Don't be surprised if Stepaniak's aggressive playstyle creates a few kerfuffles during camp. He'll have something to prove after missing the 2020 season.

Jake Hanson

Hanson was the second of the Packers' three sixth-round picks in 2020. He started for four seasons at Oregon but struggled to find his footing during his first NFL season. The Packers stashed him on the practice squad for much of the year. He'll need to get more comfortable snapping the football in a traditional offense and stronger at the point of attack to get onto the roster in 2021. His experience at center – where the Packers will need to find an answer to losing Corey Linsley – could make him a valuable player on the practice squad for another year.

Ben Braden

Braden was one of the big surprises of the offseason workout program. After spending most of the 2020 season on the practice squad, Braden emerged as a potential surprise starter while getting reps at left tackle during minicamp. He is a massive individual (6-6, 329), and the Packers believe he has enough athleticism and experience in the system to compete at tackle and guard. Securing a starting job might be a reach, but Braden has a real opportunity to stick on the 53-man roster if he can be a swing tackle type while also having the versatility to slide inside and handle snaps at guard. Training camp will be his proving ground.

Zack Johnson

The Packers see potential in Johnson, who spent the entire 2020 season on the practice squad after starting 46 games – with starts at tackle and guard – during a distinguished college career at North Dakota State. Could he be a potential surprise player during camp? Versatility is so important to the Packers, and Johnson has the length to compete at tackle and the playstyle to survive on the inside. With so many draft picks competing for spots, Johnson will need to have an impressive summer to stick around for a second season in Green Bay.

Undrafted rookies

Jon Dietzen: He started 39 games at Wisconsin and has experience playing left tackle and both guard spots. Coy Cronk: He made 42 starts at left and right tackle with two different teams (Indiana, Iowa) in the Big Ten. Jacob Capra: Like Dietzen, he started games at offensive tackle and guard during his collegiate career.

