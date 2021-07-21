Packers training camp: 7 players returning from injury or opt out in 2021

The start of training camp next week will set up the return of several players from injury for the Green Bay Packers.

The headliner – All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari – will need more time before he’s back on the field, but several others should be back and providing competition at key spots on the roster to start training camp.

Here is a closer look at seven injured (or opt out) players from last season, including Bakhtiari, that should return to the Packers in 2021:

TE Josiah Deguara

Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara (81) is carted off the field in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers' third-round pick in 2020 injured his ankle in Week 1, missed two games and then returned in Week 5, only to suffer a season-ending ACL injury. He played just 31 offensive snaps as a rookie. Once healthy, Deguara will have an opportunity to lock down an important role as the team's primary move tight end. The Packers think he can play inline, in the slot and in the backfield. His versatility – and the deception it can provide pre-snap – could help keep the Packers offense among the elites in 2021.

CB Kabion Ento

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kabion Ento is shown Monday, August 17, 2020, during training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

Ento, an undrafted free agent signed by the Packers in 2019, was on track to winning a roster spot before he broke his foot during training camp last summer. The Packers kept him on the initial roster but immediately moved him to injured reserve, providing a chance to return that was never fulfilled. A converted receiver, Ento has intriguing length and leaping ability, and cornerback should no longer feel like a foreign position entering Year 3. He's also capable of locking down core special teams roles, which would cement his roster spot. Ento was impressive at times during each of the last two summers.

G Simon Stepaniak

A sixth-round pick in 2020, Stepaniak spent much of his rookie season recovering from a significant knee injury suffered late during his final collegiate season at Indiana. He practiced with the team late in the year and was elevated to the active roster, but he never got on the field and was later put back on injured reserve. A massive interior blocker (6-4, 313) with elite strength (37 bench press reps at the combine), Stepaniak possesses a physical playstyle that could mesh well with the combo blocks necessary in the zone run scheme.

RB Patrick Taylor

Running back Patrick Taylor (27) is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers signed Taylor out of Memphis in 2020, but he spent his entire rookie season on the injured list due to a significant foot injury he suffered during his final year in school. He was a productive back at Memphis, and he brings NFL-caliber size (6-2, 217) and an intriguing skill set as a runner, receiver and blocker to the table. He'll get every opportunity to win the No. 3 running back job during training camp.

WR Devin Funchess

Funchess opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, but we'll still include him on this list. He still missed the entire season, and he missed all but one game in 2019 after breaking his collarbone while with the Indianapolis Colts. Training camp this summer will represent a crossroads for his NFL career. Can he return after so much time off and carve out a role for the Packers offense? Funchess is still only 27 years old, and he played a lot of football over his first four years with the Carolina Panthers. He must prove he's in football shape and confident enough in the Packers scheme to stick.

DL Kingsley Keke

Keke's impressive second season ended when he suffered a concussion against the Tennessee Titans in December. The effects lingered, causing him to miss the final regular-season game and both playoff games. The Packers missed his ability as an interior rusher, especially in the NFC title game. Entering Year 3, Keke could be ready to take another leap and provide the Packers with a valuable piece along the defensive line. Maybe Keke can be the Robin to Kenny Clark's Batman up front in 2021.

LT David Bakhtiari

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, left, is shown during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL during the lead-up to the Packers' Week 17 showdown with the Chicago Bears last year. He missed the rest of the season, and his absence at left tackle played a major role in the Packers not playing in the Super Bowl. Bakhtiari might not be ready for the start of training camp, or even the start of the regular season, but the Packers will get him back at some point in 2021. The team just signed him to a massive new deal, so they have all the incentive in the world to take it slow with his recovery. Still, having the best left tackle in football available down the stretch will eventually provide a big boost.

