Packers training camp: 12 key players to watch

The Green Bay Packers open training camp next week. All the attention will be on a certain quarterback, but Matt LaFleur’s team still has a season to get ready for over the next month or so.

While the outcome of the Aaron Rodgers situation will directly and greatly affect what kind of team the Packers are in 2021, every roster has 53 important players, and no game is more of a team game than football.

Here are 12 key players to watch when camp opens:

OLB Rashan Gary

More opportunities and an increasingly developed skillset powered Gary's ascension over the second half of his second season, and the same set of factors figure to be in play to start Year 3. Preston Smith is back, but Gary might end up being the primary running mate for Za'Darius Smith at outside linebacker. Last season, Preston Smith played over 900 snaps while Gary was on the field for just under 500 – maybe those figures flip in 2021 as the Packers find it harder and harder to keep him off the field. Training camp should provide insight on whether Gary is ready to take the next step and become a disruptive full-time player. The Packers rightfully took it slow with Gary, allowing time for his pass-rushing tools to start matching his physical gifts. Is he ready to be unleashed to start his third season? Doubling his sack total – from 5.0 in 2020 to double-digits in 2021 – is certainly possible.

WR Amari Rodgers

The Packers' third-round pick should be a fun new weapon for a creative offensive playcaller like Matt LaFleur. Rodgers' versatility as a player will provide value in so many different ways. The Packers now have a primary slot receiver, a gadget weapon for pre-snap motion, a potential gadget running back option and a primary returner, all wrapped up in one player. Wait until fans see him at training camp. Rodgers has a Randall Cobb-like skillset with Ty Montgomery's body type. It's a potentially wonderful mix; Cobb couldn't withstand all the punishment because he didn't have the size, while Montgomery wasn't dynamic enough to be a consistent threat from the slot. It will be fascinating to see all the different ways LaFleur can scheme up ways of getting him the ball. And he should provide an instant boost on special teams. Training camp will help tell us just how often the ball is going to be in No. 8's hands in 2021.

S Darnell Savage

A terrific end to his second season and the arrival of a new defensive coordinator could open up so many possibilities for Savage in 2021. There may not be a more dynamic player at the safety position in the NFL. He has elite speed and closing ability, and it was clear to end last season that his reading of the game was starting to equal his playmaking instincts. Will Joe Barry be tempted to play him in a more versatile role this season? Savage can cover one-on-one and has played a ton of quality snaps from the slot, both in the NFL and back in his Maryland days. A dynamic, ascending player being put into more playmaking positions could be an incredible combination for the Packers. Gary might be the 2019 first-round pick getting the most hype, but Savage is more likely to become a true star in 2021.

OL Jon Runyan

Runyan, a sixth-round pick in 2020, looked like a capable player as a rookie backup last season. He came into games – usually in tough spots as an injury replacement – and held up just fine, especially in pass protection. Remember, he was a collegiate left tackle playing guard for the first time at the NFL level. He never looked like a rookie. It's not unreasonable to believe Runyan will be ready to compete for a starting job on the offensive line in Year 2. And what a gift it would be for the Packers. If Runyan can handle a guard spot, the Packers could play Elgton Jenkins anywhere they need him, including left tackle if David Bakhtiari isn't ready to start the season. Training camp will let the Packers know if Runyan is up to the task.

LB Kamal Martin

His rookie season was a bit of a rollercoaster, but Martin represents the Packers' best chance of having an impact inside linebacker during the 2021 season. He was well on his way to becoming a Week 1 starter when he injured his knee during camp last summer and missed the first six weeks. He needs another strong performance at training camp to springboard the start of his second NFL season. Martin has the right mix of length and athleticism at the position, but he must learn how to play under control without losing his downhill, attacking mindset. He's got a chance to be a good one, especially if the Packers do a better job at keeping their linebackers clean in the new scheme. Getting a second-year leap from Martin could be a vital part of the Packers taking the step from good to great on defense in 2021.

CB Eric Stokes

The Packers know what they have in Kevin King. He's an average NFL starter with size and experience but also major durability and consistency issues. Stokes, on the other hand, is a blank canvas. With elite speed, twitchy athleticism and two years of experience covering top-flight SEC receivers, the Packers' first-round pick has the profile of an early impact player. It would be a huge boost if Stokes can impress at training camp and contribute right away. The cornerback spot opposite Jaire Alexander was an issue throughout last season, consistently holding back what should have been an elite secondary. Stokes providing improvement either on the outside or in the slot could provide massive value. King returning on a one-year deal shouldn't prevent the Packers from playing a rookie at a premium position, but only if the 29th overall pick is ready.

DL Kingsley Keke

No player along the defensive line has a better chance to become an effective starter next to Kenny Clark than Keke, who impressed as an interior rusher in Year 2 and is now in position to play a major role for Joe Barry's defensive line in Year 3. He lacks ideal size to play on the end in the three-man front, but the Packers like his combination of power and quickness, and teams rarely play base defense in today's NFL anyway. Keke is often too quick for guards, and his pass-rushing toolbox looked more diverse during his sophomore season. The Packers didn't make a major addition along the defensive line this offseason, so much of the position group's improvement must come internally from players like Keke. He could easily play 500 or more snaps in 2021 if he takes a step to start Year 3.

QB Jordan Love

It doesn't matter if Aaron Rodgers reports to training camp or not. The spotlight is still going to be on Love's development to start Year 2. He took almost all the reps during the offseason workout program, and the results were predictably up and down. He's a young, talented player still figuring out how to play at a productive and efficient level in the NFL. If Rodgers is a no-show, Love's development will get sent into overdrive, and he'll get all the reps with the No. 1 offense throughout the summer. Even if Rodgers does show, Love is probably the most likely starter for the Packers in 2022, so all these developmental steps – even as the No. 2 quarterback now – are so important. And the most fascinating part of this summer: Love is actually going to be on the field, getting live reps in preseason games. Finally, we'll all get a chance to evaluate something real regarding the Packers' 2020 first-round pick.

P JK Scott

Position battles at punter aren't the most interesting training camp subplots, but the Packers must get better on special teams in 2021, and improving the punter performance is certainly high on the to-do list for new coordinator Maurice Drayton. Scott is undeniably talented at punting the football. When everything is right, he can launch the ball 60-plus yards and send returners scrambling left or right. But the consistency just hasn't been there, and the Packers want better. Ryan Winslow, who kicked for the Cardinals in 2019, is the competition. Will having another punter around pushing him help Scott take the next step in his fourth season? This is his chance to show why Brian Gutekunst used a fifth-round pick on him in 2018.

RB A.J. Dillon

The No. 2 running back position in Matt LaFleur's offense is an important one. Jamaal Williams, who is now in Detroit, averaged around 150 touches during each of the last two seasons. It's Dillon's job now. While Williams wasn't much of a dynamic runner, he did everything asked of him at a capable level. Dillon could be a far more efficient and effective runner, but he's much more of an unknown as a receiver and blocker. Training camp will provide Dillon an opportunity to prove he can be a legitimate weapon out of the backfield and consistently keep the quarterback clean in the pocket. He's going to get his touches as a runner, but his role could really expand into something big if he's a trustworthy player on all three downs for LaFleur and the Packers.

OLB Preston Smith

Few players on the roster are under more pressure than Smith, who wasn't effective during a highly disappointing and underwhelming 2020 season. He wasn't in top physical shape and the results often reflected the effort. Sluggish and lacking explosiveness, Smith delivered only four sacks and just 26 pressures despite playing over 900 snaps. Now, he's back in Green Bay on a restructured deal that is highly incentivized around production, particularly sacks. And he has Rashan Gary breathing down his neck for snaps. Will these internal and external pressures push Smith back to 2019 levels of production? He was fine against the run and overused in coverage during 2020, but the big dip in play came as a rusher. If he can bounce back in 2021, the Packers could have one of the best pass-rushing groups in football.

C Josh Myers

Center is a physically and mentally taxing position, regardless of experience level. Myers, the Packers' second-round pick, will attempt to take over the position for Corey Linsley, an ultra-reliable veteran who just produced his best season in 2020. Linsley is now in Los Angeles, leaving Myers with the task of anchoring what should be a very good offensive line. Expect the Packers to throw everything at him over the next month. He must learn the entire offense, get on the same page as the quarterback with all the pre-snap checks and prove physically ready to handle the work in the run and pass game. Arguably no rookie has more on his plate entering camp than Myers. And the Packers need him to be good right away.

