Packers trading for New York Giants CB Isaac Yiadom

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The Green Bay Packers will add another experienced cornerback to the roster.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Packers are trading for New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom.

Terms of the deal were not immediately known.

Yiadom, originally a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2018, started 10 games for the Giants last season. He played 634 snaps, allowing 34 catches and six touchdowns without an interception.

Yiadom has played in 45 games with 19 starts over his first three NFL seasons. He will provide competition for the Packers behind All-Pro Jaire Alexander.

