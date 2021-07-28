Packers trading sixth-round pick for Texans WR Randall Cobb

Aaron Rodgers is getting one of his best friends back in Green Bay.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers agreed to send a sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans for receiver Randall Cobb, who returns to Green Bay after spending the last two seasons in Texas.

To complete the deal and make it work for the Packers, the Texans agreed to pay $3 million of Cobb’s salary in 2021.

Cobb, a second-round pick of the Packers in 2011, played his first eight NFL seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay. Over the last 10 years, he’s been one of the league’s most dangerous and productive slot receivers.

Cobb turns 31 in August. After departing as a free agent in 2018, Cobb caught 93 passes for 1,269 yards and six touchdowns over 25 games with the Texans (2020) and Dallas Cowboys (2019).

In Green Bay, Cobb will join a receiving crew that includes Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Amari Rodgers and Devin Funchess.

