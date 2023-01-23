Packers trading QB Aaron Rodgers is possible for ‘the right package’

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are both aware that a trade is a “very real” possibility at some point this offseason.

Asked on “The Pat McAfee Show” for his stance on the topic, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the Packers trading Rodgers is “not an impossibility.”

“I think Green Bay likes what they have in Jordan Love, so if they got the right package, I think they could do a deal,” Rapoport said.

Rodgers’ contract would appear to be one hurdle, but a trade is possible financially if a team is willing to trade for him and pay him around $60 million in 2023.

What’s the “right package” for Rodgers? Rapoport used the New York Jets as a hypothetical trade partner and stated it would require a first-round pick and likely more to get a deal done with the Packers for Rodgers.

Reading between the lines, it appears both Rodgers – who recently re-opened the door on playing elsewhere in 2023 – and the Packers now have mutual openness on the idea of parting ways at some point this offseason, although an openness doesn’t guarantee a deal gets done. Rodgers is still determining the next move on his football path. If nothing else, the Packers might finally be open for business on a potential trade scenario involving the future Hall of Fame quarterback after two years of shutting down the possibility at every turn.

Here’s the clip from Monday:

"If the Packers got the right package I think they could do a deal for Aaron Rodgers"@RapSheet #PMSOverreactionMonday pic.twitter.com/91zOaakVWE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 23, 2023

List

Evaluating Packers roster entering 2023 offseason

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire