Packers trading QB Aaron Rodgers is possible for ‘the right package’

17
Zach Kruse
·1 min read

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are both aware that a trade is a “very real” possibility at some point this offseason.

Asked on “The Pat McAfee Show” for his stance on the topic, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the Packers trading Rodgers is “not an impossibility.”

“I think Green Bay likes what they have in Jordan Love, so if they got the right package, I think they could do a deal,” Rapoport said.

Rodgers’ contract would appear to be one hurdle, but a trade is possible financially if a team is willing to trade for him and pay him around $60 million in 2023.

What’s the “right package” for Rodgers? Rapoport used the New York Jets as a hypothetical trade partner and stated it would require a first-round pick and likely more to get a deal done with the Packers for Rodgers.

Reading between the lines, it appears both Rodgers – who recently re-opened the door on playing elsewhere in 2023 – and the Packers now have mutual openness on the idea of parting ways at some point this offseason, although an openness doesn’t guarantee a deal gets done. Rodgers is still determining the next move on his football path. If nothing else, the Packers might finally be open for business on a potential trade scenario involving the future Hall of Fame quarterback after two years of shutting down the possibility at every turn.

Here’s the clip from Monday:

List

Evaluating Packers roster entering 2023 offseason

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Aaron Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' offseason

    The Bears won't be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears' offseason.

  • Aaron Rodgers next NFL team odds: Jets, Patriots, Raiders among favorites

    Where will Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers play next NFL season? Here are the latest betting odds for his 2023 team.

  • Evaluating Packers roster entering 2023 offseason

    Breaking down the Packers' roster exiting the 2022 season and entering the 2023 offseason. Includes pending free agents and salary cap information from Ken Ingalls.

  • 10,000 Wagner Group mercenaries remain at the front out of 50,000 recruited — mass media

    Of the 50,000 Russian prisoners recruited by the Kremlin-approved Wagner Group PMC to participate in a full-scale war against Ukraine, 10,000 remain, the head of the Rus Foundation, Olga Romanova said in an interview with the My Russian Rights project on Jan. 22.

  • Report: Mike LaFleur, Brian Johnson, Marcus Brady in mix for Rams OC

    When the Jets parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur a couple of weeks ago, there was word of interest from other teams in LaFleur’s services. It appears the Rams were on that list. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that LaFleur is one of three people Rams head coach Sean McVay has spoken to about [more]

  • Joe Burrow wore an amazing pair of 'Seinfeld' sweatpants after beating Bills and NFL fans loved them

    Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.

  • Sean Payton sets up interview with Cardinals, delays second meeting with Broncos

    Sean Payton has scheduled an interview with Arizona, delaying his second-round interview with the Broncos, according to Howard Balzer.

  • Albert Breer believes Bears have their eyes set on this defender in 2023 NFL draft

    There's been debate about whether the Bears would go Jalen Carter or Will Anderson in the 2023 NFL draft. But one insider says it's clear.

  • Dan Quinn, Darrell Bevell combination becomes intriguing option for Broncos

    As the Broncos commence the second round of interviews for their vacant head-coaching position, the loss by Dallas on Sunday makes Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn immediately available to be interviewed again (and again, if needed), and ultimately hired. Quinn has become an intriguing option for the Broncos. It’s believed he’d target Darrell Bevell as [more]

  • 'What crime?' Wagner chief questions U.S. sanctions

    STORY: A Russian mercenary group fighting in Ukraine - private military contractor Wagner - fired back at the White House Saturday after Washington on Friday announced new sanctions against the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Friday that Wagner,&nbsp;which has claimed credit for Russia's battlefield advances in Ukraine, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization -- a move that would&nbsp;freeze any U.S. assets and prohibit&nbsp;Americans from providing funds, goods, or services to the group.KIRBY:&nbsp;"With these actions, and more to come, our message to any company that is considering providing support to Wagner is this: Wagner is a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses, and we will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose, and target those assisting Wagner."Kirby said the Wagner group had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine - including infantry rockets and missiles - and that images showed five Russian railcars that traveled from Russia to North Korea.North Korea's Foreign Ministry has called the report groundless.On Saturday, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published an open letter to the White House, asking Kirby "what crime" his company had committed.Prigozhin, who previously denied connections to Wagner, admitted in September that he founded the mercenary army, which has played a major role in the conflict, describing &nbsp;Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks, rockets and artillery.Kirby said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been increasingly turning to Wagner for military support, causing some tensions in Moscow.“We continue to assess that Wagner currently has approximately 50,000 personnel deployed to Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts. Our information indicates the Russian Defense Ministry has reservations about Wagner's recruitment methods. Despite this, we assess that it is likely that Wagner will continue to recruit right out of Russian prisons.”Aside from the new sanctions, Prigozhin is wanted in the United States for interference in U.S. elections, something that he said in November he had done and would continue to do.

  • 3 big-name Patriots free agents most likely to be gone in 2023

    What three big-name Patriots players will likely be on the move in 2023?

  • Shailene Woodley Reflects on "S--tty" Chapter After Aaron Rodgers Breakup

    Nearly one year after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' breakup, the Three Women actress is reflecting on the chapter of her life post-split: "I was going through the darkest, hardest time."

  • Unpacking Future Packers: No. 91, Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

    Up next in the Unpacking Future Packers draft preview series is Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

  • Patrick Mahomes ankle injury: Here's the latest on Chiefs' star QB before AFC title game

    Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain on his right foot that could affect his ability to play in the AFC championship game.

  • Joe Burrow seemed to take a shot at the NFL with two-word Instagram post after beating Bills

    It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram

  • Deebo Samuel's epic clapback to Micah Parsons, Cowboys after 49ers win

    After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.

  • Eagles vs. 49ers a rematch of the Jalen Hurts-Brock Purdy college classic

    Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

  • Bizarre final Cowboys play gets Ezekiel Elliott trucked: Was it his last with Dallas?

    Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.

  • Mike McCarthy on last play: It didn’t get going, that obviously wasn’t the plan

    The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]

  • Report resurfaces that Lamar Jackson turned down $133 million fully guaranteed

    On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]