Packers trading All-Pro WR Davante Adams to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers are trading All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Packers will get back two draft picks in the 2022 draft.

Adams, 29, received the franchise tag from the Packers earlier this month.

During the 2021 season, Adams set franchise records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553).