Packers trading offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to Jaguars

With the depth along the offensive line taking form, the Green Bay Packers will trade 2021 sixth-round pick Cole Van Lanen to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Per Demovsky, the Packers are getting an undisclosed draft pick in return for Van Lanen, a Green Bay native who played college football at Wisconsin.

Trading Van Lanen will represent one step toward the Packers getting the roster to 80 players by Tuesday’s deadline.

The Packers made Van Lanen the 214th overall pick in the 2021 draft. He played in just one regular season game – logging one snap on offense – during his rookie season, most of which was spent on the practice squad.

With both David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins back from the PUP list, Yosh Nijman locked in as the swing tackle, fourth-round pick Zach Tom impressing at both tackle spots and rookie Caleb Jones emerging, Van Lanen became expendable.

While opportunities were limited in Green Bay, Van Lanen will now get a chance to stick on the Jaguars’ 53-man roster.

Van Lanen played 71 snaps (65 at left guard, six at right tackle) over two preseason games with the Packers this summer. He didn’t allow a pressure and has the team’s highest overall grade in pass protection, per Pro Football Focus.

