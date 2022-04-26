Should Packers trade up for WR on Round 1? 'GMFB'

Associated Press

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has a history of making draft-day deals and possesses more trade options than usual this year with four of the top 59 overall picks. The Packers already were picking 28th and 59th before they acquired the 22nd and 53rd overall selections in the trade that sent All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. That gives them two picks in each of the first two rounds of the draft that runs Thursday through Saturday.