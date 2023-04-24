Packers trade QB Aaron Rodgers to Jets

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers have finally worked out compensation for a trade to send Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.

Schefter reports the Packers are sending Rodgers and a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Jets. In exchange, the Jets are sending a second-round pick in 2023, a sixth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that turns into a first-round pick with playtime incentives.

This could potentially be a massive haul for the Jets. But it’s a risk they are willing to take if Rodgers can continue playing at the high level he has for the past 18 seasons. In 2022, Rodgers threw for 3,695 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns in 17 games. As a team, the Jets threw for 3,723 yards but only 15 passing touchdowns.

Trade compensation, per sources: Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

