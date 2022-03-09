Packers trade up for edge rusher in NFL Wire network mock draft

The Green Bay Packers will likely lose Za’Darius Smith at some point in the next week, a result of the team’s salary cap crunch, but it’s also abundantly clear how much general manager Brian Gutekunst values the edge rusher position on his roster.

So, when the cards fell right in our NFL Wire Network mock draft of the first round, the decision was obvious: the Packers needed to move up to take an edge rusher that plays a little like Smith.

Controlling the Packers and representing Packers Wire, we moved up from No. 28 overall to No. 24 to take Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis.

The cost to go up four spots was swapping the team’s third-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys’ fourth-round pick, or going from No. 92 overall to No. 128.

The payoff, in an ideal scenario, would be getting a difference-making edge rusher to team with Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. And, in time, Karlaftis could provide the versatile rusher capable of replacing Za’Darius Smith’s production while also providing a long-term sidekick for Gary.

Brennen Rupp of Packers Wire has long pointed to Karlaftis as a potential trade-up candidate.

“George Karlaftis is a powerful edge rusher with a nonstop motor. He was No. 7 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks list. The Purdue edge rusher will turn 21 in April and could be a player that Brian Gutekunst targets in a possible trade up in the first round.”

Trading up for Karlaftis became the primary goal for us after receiver Drake London, another top target, went off the board at No. 23 overall.

Karlaftis is the No. 9 overall player at Pro Football Focus, so getting him at No. 24 felt like a steal. Not everyone values Karlaftis so highly, but it was worth the gamble here.

Two things to consider: the Packers like to trade up to get players in the first round, and edge rusher is a premium position. If Karlaftis drops, he could be a player the Packers go get on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft.

Packers trading up for George Karlaftis, good move, or bad move? — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) March 9, 2022

