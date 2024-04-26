Packers trade back with Saints, gain two extra Day 3 picks

The Green Bay Packers traded back from No. 41 overall in the second round with the New Orleans Saints and gained two extra picks on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft.

The trade details:

Packers send: No. 41 overall

Saints send: No. 45 overall, No. 168 overall, No. 190 overall

The Packers moved back four spots and gained a fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick.

According to the Rich Hill trade chart, the Packers traded away 146 points of value and gained 146 points, making this an even trade.

The Saints selected Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry at No. 41 overall. Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean came off the board at No. 40 after the Philadelphia Eagles traded up.

The Packers traded back twice in the second round last year, helping Green Bay land receiver Dontayvion Wicks and defensive lineman Karl Brooks.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said he wanted to get more picks. He’s now up to 13 total picks, including first-rounder Jordan Morgan.

