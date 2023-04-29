Packers trade back again, gain sixth-round pick from Bucs

The Green Bay Packers made a second trade down in the second round of the 2023 draft and acquired a sixth-round pick in the process. The trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved the Packers from No. 48 to No. 50 and netted the No. 179 overall pick.

The Buccaneers selected North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch.

Overall, the Packers turned the 45th overall pick into No. 50, No. 159 and No. 179.

The Packers now have two picks in the fifth round, two picks in the sixth round and nine total on Day 3.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire