Aaron Rodgers is a Jet.

The most talked-about move of the 2023 offseason has finally been completed, just days before the 2023 NFL draft: The Packers have traded Rodgers to the Jets.

The compensation, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, is the two teams swapping their first-round picks on Thursday night (the 13th pick to the Packers for the 15th pick to the Jets), the Packers getting a conditional 2024 pick that will be a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent of snaps and will otherwise be a second rounder, the Packers getting the 42nd and 207th pick in the 2023 draft, and the Jets getting the 170th pick in the 2023 draft.

So the key from the Packers’ standpoint is whether Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps next season. If so, they get the first-round pick they wanted, but they wait until 2024.

And the Packers get to move on from the Hall of Fame quarterback who has often clashed with management and coaches, while moving onto Jordan Love.

And the Jets get Rodgers, the quarterback they think may finally take them where no quarterback has taken them since Joe Namath in Super Bowl III.

Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk