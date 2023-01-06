Packers touchdown celebration inspires unique piece of fan mail for A.J. Dillon

Best fans in football! This is pretty cool, shoutout Mr. Glenn Hayes! For this gift and message, much appreciated! I’m official now GO PACK GO! 🎶 🎼 pic.twitter.com/kphDjpkwMK — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) January 6, 2023

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon led an orchestra in the end zone following his second-half touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday at Lambeau Field, and the celebration inspired a unique piece of fan mail to arrive in Green Bay this week.

Glenn C. Hayes, the Director of Bands at the Unversity of Wisconsin-Whitewater, sent a letter to Dillon attached with a relevant gift: a baton once used at Carnegie Hall.

“After watching you conduct after your recent touchdown, I thought you might need a baton as conducting with a football must be awkward,” Hayes wrote.

Teammates huddled around Dillon as he simulated an orchestration in the end zone last week.

Hayes hopes the special baton will help Dillon achieve something similarly special in his own career.

“This baton has allowed me to conduct in the most famous music performance site in the world,” Hayes wrote. “I pray it leads you to the most famous football game in the world.”

Dillon and the Packers face the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, and a win clinches a playoff spot and opens up the possibility of the team’s new baton making a Super Bowl run over the next few weeks.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire