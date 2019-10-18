Packers top three wideouts still not practicing

The Packers could be without their top three wide receivers against the Raiders.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers were without Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Geronimo Allison during Friday’s practice.

The Packers signed veteran wideout Ryan Grant this week to give them sufficient numbers, to go along with new Aaron Rodgers-favorite Allen Lazard, Darrius Shepherd, and Jake Kumerow.

Tight end Robert Tonyan and safety Darnell Savage have also missed the entire week of practice, making them appear unlikely to be ready for Sunday’s game.