Who are the Packers’ top three players entering 2022?

Pro Football Focus recently highlighted each team’s top three players entering the 2022 season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander were the three picks for the Green Bay Packers. Reasonable enough. Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, Bakhtiari was the gold standard for left tackle play before a knee injury and Alexander is the highest-paid cornerback in football after a rapid ascent to stardom to start his NFL career.

But as PFF notes, the Packers have no shortage of capable options here, even after losing Davante Adams, who is one of the two best receivers in football.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark is excellent against the run and pass and locked in as one of the two or three best nose tackles in the NFL. He could get more attacking opportunities as the Packers continue stacking talent along the defensive front.

Edge rusher Rashan Gary blew up as a first-time full-time player in 2021, creating one of the NFL’s most productive pass-rushing seasons. He’s an elite athlete entering Year 4 at a premium position. Everything about his profile suggests a high probability of a star with staying power.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins can play any of the five positions and proved highly capable at left tackle last season, giving him Pro Bowl potential at tackle or guard and immense value in Green Bay. But he’s coming off a major injury.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was a difference-maker immediately and wound up as an All-Pro during his first season in Green Bay. He’s big, athletic, experienced and now highly comfortable in the Packers scheme.

Running back Aaron Jones can do it all as a runner, especially in terms of breaking tackles and creating explosive runs, and he’ll likely be asked to play a bigger role in the passing game to help the Packers make up for losses at receiver in 2022.

Safety Adrian Amos is annually one of the NFL’s most underappreciated and underrated defensive players. He can play from multiple alignments, handle all responsibilities against the run and cover in both zone and man-to-man. Amos is both a playmaker and highly reliable.

Who are the Packers’ three best players entering 2022? Do you agree with PFF? Let us know in the comments!