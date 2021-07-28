Packers told Aaron Rodgers they’d trade them, and then didn’t

To the extent that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to Green Bay with a verbal promise that they will consider trading him after the season, Rodgers has reason to doubt whether the Packers will actually do it.

As Paul Allen of KFAN said during my weekly spot with him on Wednesday morning, and as Chris Simms reiterated during our special Wednesday hiatus edition of PFT Live, Rodgers believes the Packers told him early in the offseason that they’d trade him, and then they didn’t trade him.

Rodgers didn’t mention that he’d been told he’d be traded during Wednesday’s press conference, during which he peeled the curtain back on his relationship with the organization. But that’s another factor in this dysfunctional relationship that points toward 2021 being the quarterback’s final year in Green Bay.

Remember, the catalyst for the Rodgers-wants-out reports wasn’t Schefter’s draft-afternoon report that he was apparently holding in his back pocket for whenever he deemed the time was right. The spark came from Paul Allen, who reported on the morning of the 2021 draft that the 49ers tried to trade for Rodgers, that the Packers refused, and that Rodgers was pissed off.

He still seemed a little pissed off on Wednesday, and he had no reason to pull punches. Even though he caved and showed up without getting much in return, he has the bully pulpit. On Tuesday, he showed that he’s willing to use it.

