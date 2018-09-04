Packers tight end Robert Tonyan pranked on cutdown day

All players on NFL rosters hope they don’t get the phone call from their teams telling them to bring their playbooks to turn in because they are being released as rosters are trimmed to 53 players this last weekend.

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan didn’t get that call, but he did get a text. However, that text didn’t come from anyone associated with the Packers.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Tonyan was in his hotel room playing a video game when the text came in asking him to come to Lambeau Field to turn in his team-issued iPad.

But when he got to the stadium he found people excited for him because he had made the team, only he was unaware of this fact due to the message on his phone.

“I went up there and they were like, ‘Congratulations,'” Tonyan said. “I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on? Why is everyone happy up here? I’m coming in to turn in my stuff. I got the text.'”

Packers security officials found the source of the message but did not tell Tonyan who it was.

Tonyan caught four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s preseason finale.