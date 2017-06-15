Packers Tight End Martellus Bennett Is Ready for an Adventure

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett has published a children's book, created an animated feature, and won a Super Bowl. He has a wild imagination and loves a good adventure, and he's encouraging kids to go on their own adventures by getting into reading. His four-year-old daughter, Jett, was the inspiration for the playlist of stories he chose for YouTube Kids. (If you have the YouTube Kids App, click here for the direct download.) When he was in New York City last month, Bennett hosted a reading for children at a department store, where he spoke with Kid Reporter Zach Harwayne. Check it out!

Photograph by YouTube Kids