Packers ticket prices reflect a tougher, more balanced schedule, except for game in Brazil

GREEN BAY – Hands down, the most expensive game on the Green Bay Packers' schedule will be the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil. That is, if you can get tickets.

Otherwise, tickets are slightly higher, overall, than they were at this time last year, but prices are more evenly distributed than last season. The average lowest get-in price for 17 games in 2023 was $324. This year it is $347. The price is determined by averaging the lowest prices on Friday at 11 secondary marketplaces.

Last season, prices ranged from $366 to $90, with five games in the $200 to $299 range. This year, prices range from $296 to $98, not counting Brazil, with 11 games in the $200 to $299 range.

Green Bay Packers Tickets

As for Brazil, only one of the secondary marketplaces we regularly survey was offering Brazil tickets. The lowest-cost ticket on VividSeats on Friday was $1,173. Locally, Event USA in Ashwaubenon sold game packages for $3,395 and more. Packages that include transportation, hotels and other amenities were $6,200 and higher. Not that they won't sell. Dennis Garrity, president of Event USA, said fans were putting down deposits before the final pricing was even determined.

Even at those high prices, tickets might be hard to find. The Packers are the most popular NFL team in Brazil and fans there will be scrambling to go to the game themselves. Arena Corinthians stadium has a normal capacity of 49,205, and even if expanded to 65,000 seats, as it was for the World Cup in 2014, it would still rank among the smallest in the NFL. Lambeau Field's capacity is 81,000.

This time of the year, it's a sellers market. Prices will change as the season nears, and again during the season as the quality of various matchups become known.

The six most expensive games as of May 17:

Packers at Eagles, Sao Paulo, Brazil, $1,173.

Vikings at Packers, $296

Lions at Packers, $285

Packers at Bears, $278

Colts at Packers, $271

49ers at Packers, $270

The five least expensive games as of May 17:

Packers at Jaguars, $98

Saints at Packers, $137

Packers at Vikings, $142

Packers at Rams, $164

Dolphins at Packers, $179 (Thanksgiving)

How do we come to these ticket prices?

For our look at Packers' tickets prices, we average the lowest ticket prices at 11 secondary-market websites: Event USA, Gametime, Green Bay Ticket Service, SeatGeek, StubHub, TicketIQ, Ticket King, Ticketmaster, TickPick, TicketSmarter and Vivid Seats.

Note that ticket brokers can add fees on top of the prices listed here, so actual costs might be higher.

The following are secondary market ticket prices as of Friday and our guesses as to why they are where they are.

Sept. 6, 7:15 p.m., Philadelphia Eagles, Arena Corinthians, São Paulo, Brazil, Peacock (NBCUniversal) and local stations in Green Bay/Milwaukee

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $1,178

Range of lowest-cost seats: $1,178

What is special about this game: A very small sample size for this game, but accept that it's going to be more expensive than the Packers game in London in 2022. Packers fans in Brazil are nuts about this game.

Sept. 15, Noon, Indianapolis Colts, Lambeau Field, FOX

Face-price range: $132-$175

Average lowest-cost seat: $270

Range of lowest-cost seats: $236-$330

What is special about this game: Season home opener and the only time Green package ticket holders will see the Packers until mid-October.

Sept. 22, Noon, Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, FOX

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $202

Range of lowest-cost seats: $137-$241

What is special about this game: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur coached for the Titans for one year before getting his first head-coaching job in Green Bay. He's 1-1 against his former team.

Sept. 29, Noon, Minnesota Vikings, Lambeau Field, CBS

Face-price range: $132-$175

Average lowest-cost seat: $296

Range of lowest-cost seats: $207-$425

What is special about this game: The Vikings and Packers won road games against each other last year. If the Packers want to keep pace with the Detroit Lions for the division championship, they will need to win divisional games. This game is twice as expensive as the game in Minnesota near the end of the year.

Oct. 6, 3:25 p.m., Los Angeles Rams, SoFI Stadium, CBS

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $164

Range of lowest-cost seats: $139-$203

What is special about this game: Five of the last six games, dating to 2015, between these teams were at Lambeau Field. The Packers won all the home games and lost the one road game, but that was before SoFI Stadium opened. USA Today ranked SoFi the second-best stadium in the NFL, for Packers fans contemplating a trip.

Oct. 13, Noon, Arizona Cardinals, Lambeau Field, FOX

Face-price range: $132-$175

Average lowest-cost seat: $206

Range of lowest-cost seats: $209-$254

What is special about this game: Green package ticket holders return to Lambeau. Arizona doesn't promise to be a great team this season, but mid-October is the best time to see a football game at Lambeau Field.

Oct. 20, Noon, Houston Texans, Lambeau Field, CBS

Face-price range: $132-$175

Average lowest-cost seat: $237

Range of lowest-cost seats: $207-$293

What is special about this game: Again, a great time for football at Lambeau Field, and the matchup between the Packers' Jordan Love and Houston's C.J. Stroud should be a good one.

Oct. 27, Noon, Jacksonville Jaguars, EverBank Stadium, FOX

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $98

Range of lowest-cost seats: $80-$145

What is special about this game: This year's bargain game. Jacksonville was 9-8 last season, the same as the Packers, but they didn't make the playoffs. This might be a game where Packers fans save their money to pay for three divisional road games after the bye week.

Nov. 3, 3:25 p.m., Detroit Lions, Lambeau Field, FOX

Face-price range: $132-$175

Average lowest-cost seat: $285

Range of lowest-cost seats: $235-$358

What is special about this game: As with the Vikings, the Packers swapped road victories with the division-winning Lions in 2023, although Green Bay's Thanksgiving day victory in Detroit set the stage for its season-ending rush to the playoffs. The Packers defeated Super Bowl winning Kansas City the next week to prove the victory in Detroit was no fluke.

Nov. 17, Noon, Chicago Bears, Soldier Stadium, FOX

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $278

Range of lowest-cost seats: $226-$337

What is special about this game: The Packers are riding a 10-game winning streak against the Bears and are 50-15 since Brett Favre was made the Green Bay starter in 1992. The Bears will trot out another quarterback meant to stem the tide, NFL No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams, which explains why this is the third most expensive (non-Brazilian) game on the schedule.

Nov. 24, 3:25 p.m., San Francisco 49ers, Lambeau Field, FOX

Face-price range: $132-$175

Average lowest-cost seat: $271

Range of lowest-cost seats: $236-$327

What is special about this game: This is a grudge match. San Francisco is 4-2 against the Packers since Matt LaFleur was named head coach. Three of those, all Packers losses, were playoff games. On the other hand, the Packers won four of the last five regular-season games against the 49ers.

Nov. 28, 7:20 p.m., (Thanksgiving), Miami Dolphins, Lambeau Field, NBC

Face-price range: $132-$175

Average lowest-cost seat: $179

Range of lowest-cost seats: $157-$207

What is special about this game: This is the first of four consecutive prime time games for the Packers. Another matchup of good young quarterbacks but it's also during the hunting season and only four days after the San Francisco game, which probably explains the price.

Dec. 5, 7:15 p.m., Detroit Lions, Ford Field, Prime Video

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $245

Range of lowest-cost seats: $201-$311

What is special about this game: The Packers won in Detroit on Thanksgiving in 2023. If they want to win the division, they might have to do that again. Detroit fans have been on a year-long high because of their team's resurgence, so this game might get more expensive.

Dec. 15, 7:20 p.m., Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field, NBC

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $259

Range of lowest-cost seats: $207-$310

What is special about this game: Seattle is another of the many 9-8 teams in 2023. The Packers and Seahawks had an intense rivalry for a while, but Green Bay won five of the last six games dating to 2015, which cooled things a bit. Not every team can get beat repeatedly and still claim a rivalry, re: the Bears.

Dec. 23, 7:15 p.m., New Orleans Saints, Lambeau Field, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Face-price range: $132-$175

Average lowest-cost seat: $137

Range of lowest-cost seats: $112-$158

What is special about this game: The Saints also were 9-8 last year, and have the great good luck to be the only team traveling to Lambeau Field in December, where Matt Fleur is 16-1 during that month.

Dec. 29, Noon, Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium, FOX

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $142

Range of lowest-cost seats: $113-$228

What is special about this game: The price of this game likely reflects the uncertainty of Vikings fans over the coming year. They replaced quarterback Kirk Cousins, now in Atlanta, with 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy, which leaves a lot of unanswered questions, despite the talent surrounding him. This is another game where the price could increase if the Vikings are playing well, and if the Packers need to win this game to make the playoffs.

Chicago Bears, Lambeau Field, Jan. 4 or 5, time and network to be determined

Face-price range: $132-$175

Average lowest-cost seat: $207

Range of lowest-cost seats: $180-$275

What is special about this game: Packers-Bears is usually enough, but these teams played the final game last season, a must-win for Green Bay to make the playoffs. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will have an entire season under his belt by this game, so it could be one worth seeing.

