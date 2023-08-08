Packers think Reed is the solution at slot
Green Bay's second-round pick Jayden Reed is Peter King's "New Kid in Town," and the Packers think they have the right complement to their current receivers.
Green Bay's second-round pick Jayden Reed is Peter King's "New Kid in Town," and the Packers think they have the right complement to their current receivers.
Sterling Sharpe didn't have a long career, but he was great.
Shane McClanahan is set to see another specialist this week, and “everything is on the table.”
Walker said the process of waiting for his eligibility case to be decided has “been extremely difficult on me and my family.”
At a meeting of league presidents on Tuesday, executives explored the possibility of adding Cal, Stanford and SMU, or only inviting the two Pac-12 members.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues to identify sleeper options at every position — next up, the running backs!
Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about calling offensive plays.
Colombia beat Jamaica 1-0 while France easily beat Morocco 4-0.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is feeling good about the status of a pair of key offensive contributors.
We continue positional preview week by looking at all angles at the RB position. Jorge Martin makes his pod debut with Matt Harmon to preview the most polarizing (and maybe most important) position in fantasy football.
Boone was fed up with home plate umpire Laz Diaz.
Middleton called out his former team's culture after being traded at the deadline.
Physical altercations in a pair of Sunday games led to a busy day at the league office Monday.
Williams will get exposure and experience as a head coach after 12 seasons on NFL sidelines.
If you like betting on season-long props, consider this one for the Browns' star running back.
With potential implications extending all the way to the College Football Playoff, here's how sideways college sports is at the moment.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde try to pick up the pieces from last week’s realignment fallout after news that Washington, Oregon would be heading to the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State & Utah would take their athletic programs to the Big 12.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
The personal injury lawsuit against retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib and his brother Yaqub is still pending.