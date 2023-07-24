Packers think it will take "half a season" to know what Jordan Love can do

The biggest question for the Packers in 2023 is how Jordan Love will fare as the team's starting quarterback and team president Mark Murphy shared a timeline for making that assessment on Monday.

The 2020 first-round pick backed up Aaron Rodgers the last three years and made 10 appearances in regular season games. Only one of those appearances came as a starter, so the jury is very much out when it comes to what Love can do in the job.

While speaking at the team's annual shareholder meeting, Murphy broached the subject of how long it will take before the Packers know just what they have.

"I'm comparing it a little bit to Aaron's first year as a starter, yeah I'd say at least half a season to know," Murphy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "And I think even though we ended up with a losing record that year, but we saw enough of Aaron to know that we had something special."

Love has already signed a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season. If the halfway point of the year finds him fulfilling the team's expectations, it may not be long before they start talking about extending his deal for an even longer period of time.