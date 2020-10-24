Packers at Texans: TV schedule, streaming, how to watch

The Green Bay Packers (4-1) stay on the road in Week 7 after being handed their first loss last week at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2). The Packers can regain momentum this week against Deshaun Watson and the struggling Houston Texans (1-5).

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have an opportunity to bounce back against a terrible Texans defense. The Houston run defense is ranked last in the league and allows an average of 5.4 yards per carry. Even if Aaron Jones can’t go on Sunday, Jamaal Williams and rookie A.J. Dillion should be licking their chops for this matchup.

On the other side of the ball, Watson presents a unique threat for a Packers defense that played an uninspiring three quarters last week.

FOX will broadcast the game. Kenny Albert (play-by-play) will be joined by Jonathan Vilma (analyst) in the booth with Shannon Spake reporting from the sidelines.

The game can be heard over Milwaukee’s WTMJ (620 AM) and the Packers Radio Network, which is made up of 50 stations in five states. Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) and Larry McCarren (analyst) will call the action over the air with former Packer John Kuhn reporting from the sidelines. The matchup will also be broadcasted on the WTMJ feed of Sirius Satellite Radio.

What: Green Bay Packers (4-1) at Houston Texans (1-5)

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Tex.

Referee: Clay Martin

TV Channels: FOX, DirecTV (Channel 709)

Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius Satellite Radio (Streaming 811 WTMJ feed)

Live Streams: fuboTV (try it free), Packers mobile app and on packers.com

Televised Areas:

via 506Sports.com