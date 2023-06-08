Packers testing versatility of ‘explosive’ RB Tyler Goodson

After a year learning the ropes behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon in Ben Sirman’s position group, Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Goodson is ready to take a step and potentially become a versatile new weapon for Matt LaFleur’s offense in 2023.

“Tyler’s done a nice job. We’ve used him in a variety of different ways, whether it’s out as a receiver or in the backfield,” LaFleur said Tuesday. “He’s an explosive player and he’s got really good hands.”

Goodson arrived in Green Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa last year. He spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad, although he was elevated to the active roster for one game in December.

LaFleur believes Goodson made the most of his year on the practice squad, and he credited Jones, Dillon and Sirmans for leading the way in terms of his maturity development.

“I think he’s a guy that has really matured over the course of a year,” LaFleur said. “He’s got a much better grasp of the expectations of what it takes to be a pro. He’s got two great examples in that (running back) room…I think that’s a huge help in that room.”

Sirmans, who has been the Packers running back coach since 2016, has a long list of backs he’s developed into quality players in Green Bay. Could Goodson be next?

It’s possible the Packers could attempt to maximize Goodson’s athleticism and receiving talent in a unique role, possibily similar to how Tyler Ervin was once used in 2019 and 2020.

At Iowa, Goodson rushed for 2,551 yards but also caught 70 passes over three seasons.

Here’s Goodson running routes from the slot during individual drills at Tuesday’s practice, via Packers Wire’s Paul Bretl:

Tyler Goodson (and the other RBs) working out of the slot. pic.twitter.com/Z0CVT6MCOW — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) June 6, 2023

Per Bretl, all the Packers running backs have been running routes as receivers during open OTA practices.

At least in terms of size and athleticism, Goodson shares many qualities with Jones, who is a slashing runner and highly capable receiver out of the backfield.

Hoping the #Packers use one of their late-round picks on RB Tyler Goodson. Love the fit. Tyler Ervin-like player with Aaron Jones-like size and athleticism, though he's a little light. Still only 21. Durable. Caught 70 passes. Patient, slasher. Packers love Iowa prospects, too. pic.twitter.com/588g5ufQcf — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) April 14, 2022

The Packers may see Goodson as a player who can line up at receiver positions, carry the ball out of the backfield and even do some gadget-type things like jet motion and jet sweeps. Goodson has also spent time in the returing groups during the offseason workout program. Versatility and special teams contributions will be key as Goodson attempts to win a 53-man roster spot this summer.

